Kathy Griffin Sends Warning to Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen as She Reignites Feud

Griffin called out Cooper for not reporting on the ground in Minnesota and urged Cohen to dedicate time on his show to cover the government occupation of the state.

And she warned them, as gay men, they could soon find themselves in the firing line.

Kathy Griffin has reignited her feud with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper in a video in which she attempted to “squash” her beef with the CNN New Year’s Eve Live hosts.

In the latest episode of her Talk Your Head Off series, titled “It’s Time to Squash ALL the Feuds!,” Griffin addressed her long-time rivalry with Cohen and Cooper. The falling out happened in 2017 when CNN fired Griffin as Cooper’s NYE Live co-host after she posed with a fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump. Griffin felt that Cohen, who later replaced her, threw her aside and didn’t stand by her.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in the new video, Griffin said the reason she’s “putting aside” her “beef with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper is because I want you guys to recognize that you have a much larger microphone and platform than little D-lister Kathy Griffin.”

However, from there, the comedian went on to call out the hosts for not using their platform to amplify the ongoing situation in Minnesota following the death of Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent earlier this month.

“Anderson, why aren’t you on the ground? Why aren’t you in Minnesota, boots on the ground, being the reporter that I knew you to be?” Griffin asked, per EW, before recalling how he used to cover news in dangerous places, including the Arab Spring.

“I just have to call out you and all the other anchors that are sitting in their studios, safe and sound, when you guys should be on the ground in all parts of Minnesota,” she added.

“I’m imploring you, please go there,” Griffin told Anderson. “If you go there, people will watch, and people won’t feel like this is only happening in Minnesota… If you’re not standing up for something, you’re just sitting down.”

She then turned her attention to Cohen, pointing out that as a major producer at Bravo with his own talk show, he also has a “platform.”

“I’m imploring you to devote one minute of every episode, Watch What Happens Live, to show what’s really happening with a government occupation of a U.S. state,” Griffin stated, admitting that the idea “sounds out there” but “that’s what it’s going to take.”

She went on to address the origins of the beef, referencing the 2017 photo of her with the severed Trump head. Griffin, who revealed she recently received an email from Cohen, said she now stands by the photo.

“Andy, I know in your email to me you described that Trump head photo as ‘the Trump fiasco,’ but I respectfully disagree. I think that photo is something I now stand by and am very proud of because I was out there, up front, before any celebrity,” she said.

Griffin also sent a warning, saying that as gay men, Cohen and Cooper could be next. “That’s what the Nazis did, okay? They… went for gay folks, and I don’t think you guys should be feeling so safe in your white male privilege,” she stated. “Yes, I said it, I’m accusing you of using your white male privilege, because I don’t think you guys identified with Renee Good as much as women did.”