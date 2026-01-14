Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Trump Saying the Minneapolis Protests Are ‘Fake’

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s claim that the Minneapolis protests over the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good are “fake.”

Kimmel criticized Trump for trying to convince the public to ignore clear evidence of the protests and the shooting.

The late-night host also ridiculed Trump’s fear-mongering statements about Minnesota and his dramatic language, joking about the President’s over-the-top delivery and mental state.

Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald Trump‘s latest “bananas speech” on Tuesday night (January 13) after the President claimed the protests taking place in Minneapolis are “fake.”

During his opening monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host aired a clip from Trump’s talk at the Detroit Economic Club, in which he “tried to convince” those in attendance that the protests over the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent are not real.

“One of the reasons they’re doing these fake riots… I mean, you see it’s so fake. ‘Shame, shame, shame.’ You see the woman? That’s all practice. They go practice. They go to areas. They take hotel rooms, and they all practice together,” Trump stated.

“That’s right,” Kimmel retorted. “They order room service, and they practice. It’s like Motel January 6, is where they do it.”

The late-night host went on to say the protests are very much real, adding, “First they want us to believe that we did not see what we all saw happen to Renee Good. Now he wants us to believe the protests aren’t real. It’s like the Emperor’s New Clothes in reverse. He’s telling us we’re the ones who are naked while they do their best to cover everything up.”

Kimmel also took aim at Trump’s Tuesday morning Truth Social rant, in which the President wrote, “Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escape prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention.”

“What could be more dangerous than a murderer rapist escaped from an insane asylum?” Kimmel asked. “Godzilla?”

Trump ended his rant by saying, “Fear not great people of Minnesota, the day of reckoning and retribution is coming!”

“Does anyone else miss the days when the President didn’t sound like The Undertaker at WrestleMania?” Kimmel quipped. “Seriously. Would somebody get this hypoglycemic five-year-old a fidget spinner? He needs something to do with his hands.”

“I really don’t know what this old nut is rambling about, but the protests in Minneapolis are real enough for the MAGA-verse media to descend upon them,” he added before showing a clip of one of the protestors mocking a reporter from “Fox wannabe channel” Real America’s Voice.

Kimmel ended his monologue with a skit promoting a new product, the “MAGA Sack,” to help Trump supporters stay blind to all the terrible things taking place under his presidency.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.