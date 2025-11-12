Kathy Griffin Reveals Hefty Price Tag of Her 3rd Facelift: ‘It Was Not Cheap’

What To Know Kathy Griffin revealed she paid six figures for her third facelift, performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei in Beverly Hills.

She discussed the procedure and its cost on the Good Guys podcast, joking about the high price and comparing it to even more expensive celebrity surgeries.

Griffin has been open about her cosmetic work to encourage transparency, noting that she was one of the first public figures to discuss facelifts openly.

Kathy Griffin admitted she paid six figures for her most recent cosmetic procedure, which involved her third facelift in 27 years.

The comedian opened up about the surgery on the Monday (November 10) episode of the Good Guys podcast, hosted by Josh Peck and Ben Soffer. During the discussion, Griffin revealed how much she paid for her most recent facelift.

“It was not cheap,” she confessed, per People. “You ready? 218,000 [dollars].” She quipped, “Do you know how many d*** jokes I have to tell for $218,000? I have to do at least two shows.”

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star previously revealed on her Talk Your Head Off YouTube show that Beverly Hills-based celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei performed the procedure.

“I am no beauty, but he did a good job,” she told Peck and Soffer. “I went to Kris Jenner‘s last guy.”

However, she said, compared to others, the $218,000 price tag was a bargain. “I’m just such a money person. I can’t bring myself to do it,” Griffin admitted when Peck and Soffer noted how some people spend millions on plastic surgery.

“What I love about my D-List life is, I went to Kris Jenner’s last guy. Not the million ponytail… where they pull your whole face up.. that’s what Kris got,” she continued, referring to Dr. Steven Levine in New York City, who performed Jenner’s famous facelift.

Griffin also shared how her choice of doctor was inspired by Sia, who revealed her facelift from Dr. Talei back in 2023. She admitted that the “Chandelier” singer made a personal call to Dr. Talei to slot Griffin into his busy schedule.

Back in June, Griffin posted an Instagram video where she opened up about her latest facelift. “The reason I’m telling you is, when I got my first facelift in 1998… believe it or not, at the time, it was not common for a public person to go public about it,” she said in the video. “And I thought it was weird that so many people were lying about having face work done or just skirting the issue.”

She added, “I thought, now I’ve opened the floodgates, and people are going to start talking about getting work done, maybe have a few laughs about it. But as usual, the cheese stood alone.”