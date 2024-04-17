Kathy Griffin Slams Larry David: ‘He’s Really Not a Pleasant Person’

Kathy Griffin might have appeared on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, but she has nothing nice to say about her experiences or Larry David, the creator of those shows.

“Larry David dumped me,” the comedian told The Enquirer, noting it happened after her controversial 2017 social media post where she posed for a photo holding a replica of former president Donald Trump‘s severed head.

“Not in a fun charming way,” she continued. “He’s really not a pleasant person. He plays a version of himself on that show that he thinks he is.”

Griffin appeared in the first episode of Curb, “The Pants Tent,” which aired on October 15, 2000. In the episode, Larry uses Griffin as an excuse to explain to Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) his tension with Jeff (Jeff Garlin), though it’s later uncovered as a lie when Griffin meets them all at a restaurant.

Despite her brief history with the show, the two-time Emmy winner said she “couldn’t care less” about the HBO comedy ending after 12 seasons.

“I couldn’t care less because until they give a woman who looks like Larry, of Larry’s age, that opportunity on HBO … with an open checkbook and says, ‘You can run this however you want. You can get the team you want. You can do anything you want, and you still get to look like that and be that age,’ then I’ll get off my high horse,” she stated. “But right now, I’m too busy being bitter.”

Griffin also starred in two episodes of David’s classic sitcom Seinfeld, which he co-created with Jerry Seinfeld. She played Sally Weaver in the episodes “The Doll” and “The Cartoon.”

“Without Seinfeld and Curb I wouldn’t know who Kathy Griffin is,” wrote one fan on the Curb Reddit forum.

“Maybe bring the same level of talent and the track record of success and you can be given that kind of trust and freedom to do what you want?” added another commenter.

“Tina Fey is now the same age as Larry David (53) when he first started Curb. Maybe she’s developing something with HBO right now. Granted, she’s a lot more attractive than Larry, even if Larry does have the kavorka,” said another.

“And Tina Fey has earned it. Her getting a show would be awesome and no one would be against it,” replied one fan. “Kathy’s bitter because she ain’t done s***.”

“Jean Smart has a show and she’s 72. Maybe she should be funny,” added another.

Another wrote, “I should also mention that Apple (blankest of blank checks) just inked a deal with Carol Burnett, who is over 90, to produce a television series.”

Griffin is currently on tour with her “My Life on the PTSD-List” show.