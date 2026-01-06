What To Know Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood are gearing up for their second season as co-judges on American Idol.

After working with the former champion last season, Bryan learned something he didn’t expect about his fellow country music star.

Idol returns for Season 24 on January 26.

Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood have been running in the same country music circles for years, but now that they’re co-judges on American Idol, he’s learned more about her than ever before. Underwood joined the judges’ panel in Season 23 and will be returning alongside Bryan and Lionel Richie for the show’s upcoming 24th installment.

Bryan recently appeared on SiriusXM’s The Highway and revealed something about Underwood that surprised him a bit. “She is the most on-time person you have ever met,” Bryan shared. “I’m talking about punctual, dialed in, professional. I’m talking about, like, one minute before … like Bill Belichick taught her how to show up on time.”

The “Drunk on You” singer said he’ll be in his dressing room almost ready to go when he looks up and sees Underwood on the monitor, already in her chair. “It’s, let’s say, 9:03, and there’s Carrie. Ready. Looking at her nails,” he added.

Both Underwood and Bryan are parents to two sons, and he said he’s enjoyed hearing about her family dynamic when they’re on set together. “This is our second year that we’ve started together and just getting to know her and her family dynamic … I mean, having two boys, it’s really fun to hear the stories going on around their household,” Bryan admitted.

When it comes to Richie, Bryan shared that the legendary singer is a lover of fast food, particularly Burger King. “He’s just, like, the best,” Bryan added. “He’s the best human being on the planet.”

There was also praise for host Ryan Seacrest, who Bryan praised for being able to learn scripts and read them on live television. “Ryan has to study these things and study the blocking and the cameras and all that,” he pointed out. “So the fact that he has to show up before us and do all that, I mean … it’s a lot of work what he does. And you just learn that there’s a reason why he’s in that role. It’s because he knows how to make it happen from day one.”

American Idol, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 26, 8/7c, ABC