What To Know In the latest episode of Best Medicine, Martin find out that Glendon knows more about his past than he’d like.

Josh Charles and executive producer Liz Tuccillo talk about that new issue, what’s ahead, and more.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 3 “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”]

Uh-oh, is Martin’s (Josh Charles) secret on Best Medicine about to come out in the worst way possible? The Tuesday, January 20, episode reveals that the last person he’d want to know about Boston does.

Martin’s childhood bully, Glendon (Patch Darragh), tells him he knows that he had a meltdown in Boston and why he’s not a surgeon anymore. But, he later adds, he won’t tell anyone. And while Martin insists there’s nothing to tell, Glendon argues there’s plenty — and he won’t tell, for now. It was in Episode 2 that Martin opened up to Louisa (Abigail Spencer) about a girl who came in for heart surgery after a car accident and freezing, to the point another doctor had to take over; his sister died in a car accident when they were kids.

Martin “is concerned” that Glendon knows anything about Boston, Josh Charles tells TV Insider. “Especially as his relationships and his ties deep into the community, I think it becomes even more of an issue.”

Adds executive producer Liz Tuccillo, “Part of him is thinking, ‘This is a disaster and the worst thing that could ever happen is that he’s the one that’s sort of looking into my past.’ But I also think that Martin’s sort of confident enough or arrogant enough that he’s not quite sure how far it’s going to go, that maybe he’ll be OK.”

There’s more to come with Glendon, who will “come and go throughout the season,” says the EP. “He will show up at the end causing more problems. That storyline of Glendon as a threat will continue for the season, on and off.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Elaine (Cree) moves out after her mom moves her boyfriend in, and she begins sleeping on Martin’s sofa. But by the end of the episode, she’s Louisa’s roommate; the schoolteacher asks her to be after the doc’s assistant is the only one to understand why she’s so upset about the school possibly closing. “Unfortunately,” Tuccillo laments, we won’t see as much of the two women as roommates as she would have liked, given how “fun” it is to have them as roommates.

“[There’s] so much story that we had to tell,” she explains. “But what it does do for the season is that it gives us awareness that they have much more of an intimate friendship and they know each other better and they’re still keeping secrets from each other that they don’t really even know that they are, like with Martin’s [blood] phobia [only Elaine knows]. So that’s sort of the fun part of it is that.”

Best Medicine, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox