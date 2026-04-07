‘Best Medicine’s Abigail Spencer Ponders Louisa’s Major Decision After ‘Beautiful Offer’

What To Know The season finale of Best Medicine complicates Louisa’s love life and leaves her with a major decision to make after an offer from ex-fiancé Mark.

Abigail Spencer ponders with her choice, discusses the love triangle, and shares her hopes for Season 2.

Well, Best Medicine just threw a couple new twists into its love triangle — now expanded to a square — in the Tuesday, April 7, finale. The season began with Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) sparking with Louisa (Abigail Spencer) upon coming to Port Wenn, but the wounds from her and Mark’s (Josh Segarra) breakup were still fresh for the sheriff.

Then, as Louisa began looking into her future as a mother, Martin sent her to a fertility doctor, Eden (Eliza Coupe), he knew … but he left out that she’s his ex-girlfriend. Eden comes to Port Wenn in the finale, and between that and time ticking on Louisa becoming a doctor, well, there are a couple of surprising developments. TV Insider spoke with Spencer about that and more. Warning: Spoilers for the Best Medicine Season 1 finale ahead!

Eden tells Louisa that she needs to get pregnant ASAP, and by the end of the finale, Mark asks Louisa if she wants to have a baby with him — as friends. That’s what they were always best at anyway, he points out. Martin, of course, overhears, then calls up Eden, who’s made it clear that she wants to get back together. Uh-oh!

Below, Abigail Spencer discusses Louisa’s decision, her feelings for Martin, and much more, plus she shares her hopes for Season 2.

This is a nice cozy show and it’s the kind of show we need on TV right now.

Abigail Spencer: I think so, too. That’s why I wore my coziest sweater. It is. I feel like it’s got that kind of thing where you like everyone, you want to hang out with them. This is the throwback element for me of why I wanted to do something that felt more timeless, ’90s rom-com. And I like the juxtaposition, kind of seeing it all put together. My big pitch was always like, oh, it’s like Northern Exposure and Doc Hollywood and Schitt’s Creek had a baby. And I really feel that when I watch it, and week to week, I’m like, I wish I could just watch them all in a row. So that’s good that there is that kind of spacing out, a little bit of that appointment television, but also I’m just like, “Oh, I want the next one right now.”

Especially after that finale! We don’t actually see Louisa’s answer to Mark’s offer to have a baby. It’s just her reaction so far. Where do you think her head is when it comes to that?

I feel that Sheriff Mark has made Louisa a beautiful offer. I think that’s like a beautiful offer of friendship, and it’s very selfless. And I think she’s going to need a minute with it because also she’s developed feelings for Dr. Best. And then in Episode 11, the plague episode, George [Jason Veasey] makes that offer to Louisa of like, “Look, if you want to have a baby, we’re here for you.” So I’m very curious to kind of see her go through this journey, and also what an interesting kind of very current feeling to see a woman want to decide to have a baby outside of a relationship. And then what’s going to happen? What’s going to happen? Is she going to choose a partnership? Whose baby is it going to be? I think it’s really interesting. So it’s very current and also a throwback.

Yeah, because it feels very separate from whatever goes on in her love life with Martin. That’s what I like about it. It could be two things. Even if suddenly she and Martin get together, it doesn’t mean she wants him to be the father of her baby right now.

Yeah. I think it’s quite interesting as well. And then also dealing with making this decision a little later in life and having to deal with that. Also, the great literary element of, of course, her fertility specialist and the best OBGYN just happens to be Dr. Best’s ex-girlfriend. And he conveniently kept out that little detail.

A moment that I found interesting in the finale is when the teens were locked up, and they mentioned, oh, it’s too bad they didn’t work out. You’ve been good parents. Do you think that maybe sparked something in her mind, could Mark be a good father just in general at that point?

I think so. And he is a good human. He’s a good person. They’re great friends. It’s a huge loss for both of them. They’re in different places. He’s really grieving, and every week he has an ailment. And literally, Josh Charles and I were just like, “Can you just have a broken heart?” He’s got his eye chlamydia, impalement, [auto-brewery] syndrome. I mean, hilarious. It is kind of a funny way to keep it in the medical world, but I think so. And also, do you choose someone who’s just going to be good parents? Could you be good friends? But clearly something is missing for her in that relationship. And so what will happen next?

But there are her feelings for Martin to consider. And she doesn’t know that he witnessed part of that conversation with Mark because, of course, good TV drama right there.

Classic overhear. Classic overhear, but not the whole thing.

He was clearly coming to talk to her about their relationship. It’s unclear what would’ve happened in that conversation, but what would Louisa’s response have been at that point had they talked? How does she feel about him at this point, when she also has to take into consideration everything else she wants in her life?

I think it’s a conversation. And also my guess, and that’s exciting to see this all play out in Season 2, and that we get a Season 2 to explore this, but it’s like, hold up. Sure. But it’s like we’re just getting to know each other. There’s a lot of things to consider. And so it would feel almost too soon to make a move that is bigger than where they are. I mean, really, they need to kiss, and then him not immediately be like, “See you later.” So that push-pull dynamic is real, and how are they going to navigate that together? And he’s got trauma. I mean, he came to Port Wenn because he’s running from something, and how is he going to face that? How is he going to face what has happened to him? And I think Louisa will be a good partner for him to start to really look at that so it doesn’t plague them.

But then also, it’ll be really interesting because she’s got hemochromatosis and how is that going to affect her wanting to have a baby and fertility? It’s good. I think it’s good to kind of keep them having to stay in the same room together.

It can also keep Eden around which, the scenes with you and Eliza were so, so good in these episodes.

Eliza Coupe and I, we met years and years ago, and we share so many great friends. I mean, she was the star of one of my best friends, Michaela Watkins show Benched, that was on USA, I believe. And she’s just a great comedic actor and following her career, but we never really spent … [We’d say] “hello,” but we really got to spend some time together, and it was great. Great scene partner. We play off each other so well, such different energies and dynamics. And she brought so much to the show and to this character. So, I hope we get to keep her around as long as we can.

I mean, if it’s up to Eden, she’ll be sticking around in Martin’s life. We know that much.

Yeah. She made that clear. I was like, “Oh, really? Both of you?” [Laughs]

Speaking of that, does Louisa think that Martin is on the same page as Eden when it comes to their future? Where does she think he is right now? Because that’s so complicated.

I don’t know. I think Liz Tuccillo, our showrunner and creator, has done a really good job that there’s more to be explored. It’s mid-process. Everyone’s noticing something, and it’s a real dynamic. I’ll be very curious to see how they explore that. But I think she’s curious. I don’t know if she fully believes it because it is a little confusing, but also, she doesn’t know. She can’t assume anything yet.

Because Martin holds so much close to his chest. He doesn’t give anything away.

No. Obviously, he’s got his Aunt Sarah [Annie Potts], who has a way into his heart and his world. Elaine [Cree] knows the secret, and Louisa. That is interesting that they’re sharing something that they do, that Louisa’s holding that secret for him. So it’ll be really interesting how we keep exploring that as the story gets to go on.

We see Martin come to the town’s defense in the finale in a way that we would never have expected when he first moved there.

I found that very moving. When we were shooting that day — because the chaos of shooting, you’re just trying to get the scenes done. And then, where he really stands up, and you see that moment of shift in him, that was very moving. Josh Charles is a wonderful, wonderful actor and scene partner. He really is one of our great actors. I see him on set, just the way he’s able to ground the moments and the show and the comedy. Josh and I want to make the same show, too. And even though our characters have very opposite energies, we have the same goal, and I just think he’s fabulous. We’re very lucky that he’s our Dr. Best actually.

And that’s moving for Louisa because we know what this town means to her.

Yes. And the fact that he listens to her. With all of his gruffness and his kind of rough and tumble-ness, he does listen to her. They have quite a soft spot for each other.

I absolutely love that the town gave Greg (Stephen Spinella) and George their wedding in the finale. It was so sweet.

I get teary thinking about it. Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey are extraordinary actors. And it was that journey, too. It was just like, oh my gosh, I’m … Because we’ve lived it. We’ve lived it together. And the fact that the seed was dropped in Episode 12, and Louisa heard it. It’s very moving again. Liz Tuccillo is the heart and soul of the show, and how she casts and what she’s drawn to, and her heart-centeredness finds its way into every moment and to every character. I mean, she really loves these humans, and you can really feel it on the page and in how the actors embody the roles.

Because it’s like, oh, the quirky small town thing, but we really see how much the town cares for each other with that wedding. Talk about filming that, because it was great also to have that joy after everything with the Norwegians.

Oh my God, those Norwegians. I mean, get out of here. [Laughs] Well, it was snowing like crazy. So it was like the snowiest, coldest day in Hudson Valley that ever was. And we were all kind of like jam-packed in this little, tiny location. The town extras really became a part of the show, but it was very moving. I will say. It was very, very moving to shoot. Yeah, we all believed it. And also again, to Stephen and Jason, they just did that again and again and again and again. We were all emotionally spent. But also then it was so joyful and to have the little after moment with them and just to celebrate them as kind of the pillars of the community, I thought was really important. The Salty Breeze is the heart and soul; they’re the heart and soul of the town, and everyone really gets to honor them through that celebration.

What do you want to explore in Season 2 with Louisa?

Liz and I were talking about the other day. I mean, what do I not want to explore? I want to explore a woman trying to make a decision to have a baby and what that looks like. Also, the school is closing. Louisa is the principal. So, how is that going to affect financial responsibility? George made that beautiful offering of the community. How is she going to navigate the relationship with Sheriff Mark? And then what’s going to happen with Martin? But I think, how is Louisa going to stay in her own journey around this? And also maybe she’s got to take on some odd jobs. So I think it’d be really interesting to kind of see her having to maybe become the town jazzercise instructor, get everyone involved.

But that is true because if you think about it, her support system is strong. She does not have to worry whatsoever about having people there for her. But it is true that the financial part is the bigger concern because I was going to bring up: What is she going to do for a career now?

Yeah. I mean, we got to see what happens there. I think it’ll be interesting to see if any of Louisa’s family members appear, get more of her backstory. And she’s from Port Wenn, so where is her mom, what happened to her father, and anything else? And a woman with a mission of how to tend and care for her body and her mind as she wants to welcome and give herself to a child. And will she do that with a partner or not? I think it’ll be really interesting.

And everyone in the town will have their opinions, too.

Yes. It’s not an un-opinionated town. That is very true. Full of strong opinions.

What do you want to see with Louisa and Martin? Because it’s the classic slow burn, but at the same time, you want that to ignite.

Yes. I love acting with Josh Charles. I went back and was watching some Moonlighting because I think that’s one of the really great television, will they-won’t they. And just seeing us have scenes together, honestly, like work some things out, like let it be funny, but also dramatic, and missed opportunities. I feel like them really trying to work out what’s going on between them, and maybe have to do something together and also the physical comedy piece. Josh and I really love doing all of that. I’ve learned a lot from the show. You were there. You were on set when we were in the Blood Factory. I mean, wasn’t that wild to see how that came together?

Oh, so amazing.

Yeah. Me too. I was like, oh my gosh. I really thought we kind of started to find our stride and the physical comedy and like how kooky and kind of the audacity of all of this, but how grounded it can be as well. I really love putting us in kind of ridiculous scenarios, but then also just very small-town scenes. I liked it even just at the beach with the bird watching and all that stuff. I want it all. I want to do this show for a very long time.

I think you will because people love the show. Is there a kind of festival you’d love to see in Port Wenn in Season 2?

I do have some idea. I’m not going to tell you yet because I want to pitch them, but I do have an idea, which I think would be really, really funny. Like electric boats or something. I think maybe Peter Cronk [Ben Lewis Doherty] leads a festival, that little boy, he’s so cute. I mean, we did a lot of festivals, Season 1. I think it’d be fun to do something with music. Everyone’s so musical on the show with the karaoke. It’d be fun to do something music-oriented throughout, but if we can get that together.

What’s Louisa’s karaoke song?

Well, I mean, her and Mark’s karaoke song together is “Cruisin’.” I don’t know what hers is with that. I’ll have to ponder that before we come back for Season 2.

Best Medicine, Season 2, TBA, Fox