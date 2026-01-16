‘Best Medicine’ First Look: See ‘Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes as Josh Charles’ Dad (VIDEO)

What To Know Fox released a new commercial for Best Medicine featuring the cast promoting The Salty Breeze restaurant and inn, with humorous appearances from main characters.

The commercial gives a first look at Doc Martin star Martin Clunes as Robert, the father of Josh Charles’ character.

Find out what to expect from the father-son dynamic.

Just two episodes in, and you should already know The Salty Breeze is the place you want to visit in Port Wenn on Best Medicine. But in case you don’t, Fox has released a very fun commercial featuring the dramedy’s cast promoting the restaurant and inn, run by partners in life and work, George Brady (Jason Veasey) and Greg Garrison (Stephen Spinella). And what you’re really going to want to look out for is the first look at the star of Doc Martin, the British series on which Best Medicine is based, Martin Clunes, as Martin’s father, Robert.

The ad, which you can watch above, begins with George and Greg trying their best to sell their establishment as the perfect way to get away from “the hustle and bustle of big city life.” They then have everyone in the town sharing their thoughts, including Mark (Josh Segarra), Sarah (Annie Potts), Brisket the pig, and Martin (Josh Charles), who reminds his assistant, Elaine (Cree), the director, that he didn’t agree to be in it.

This is when we get the first look at Martin Clunes as Robert. Elaine asks what he can share about what he likes most about The Salty Breeze, and his response is just what you’d expect: “No. Go away.”

After all, executive producer Liz Tuccillo told us that Martin and his father “are more alike than they are different, and that is the source of their conflict. It is an episode where we really talk about the past and sort of delve into his past.”

Bringing in Clunes as Martin’s father “was a gradual decision,” she added. Originally, they’d thought, “Oh, wouldn’t it be nice to have Martin Clunes come in for a cameo?” Then came “the natural idea came of it being his father and we just couldn’t believe that he said yes. Everybody was beyond thrilled.”

Segarra echoed that when he stopped by to discuss the show. “Tthey wanted to be respectful and say, ‘Hey, we just need you to come for a day and maybe pop in this one scene.’ And he said, ‘No, what you talking about? I want to play with you guys. I want to come and be there.’ And to me, that says everything you need to know about Martin, that he wanted to come and really be a part of it with us. And I can’t wait for the fans of the original to see what he’s doing with us. It was really special.”

