‘Doc’ Sneak Peek: Scott Wolf Returns — Richard Calls out Amy’s Behavior (VIDEO)

What To Know Scott Wolf returns as Richard in the January 20 episode of Doc, confronting Amy about her changed behavior in a flashback.

Molly Parker discusses the pair’s complicated relationship, especially after the events of the first season.

Uh-oh, this is Amy’s (Molly Parker) worst nightmare on Doc: Scott Wolf‘s back as Richard, in the past and present, with a glimpse at the former in the sneak peek above.

In the Tuesday, January 20, episode clip, Richard approaches Amy in a flashback. “You told Brian he’s in the minor leagues in front of how many people?” he asks. But she counters, “He almost killed my patient. Did he tell you how many people saw that?” When Richard wonders if she’s just going to humiliate everyone on her way to the top, she brushes him off. He remarks on how she’s changed since her son Danny’s death, asking, “Is this really who you want to become? Because this is not who you are.” Watch the full sneak peek for more from the two.

In this episode, titled “Inquisition,” after intern Hannah (Emma Pfitzer Price) found her brother Charlie (Daniel Gravelle) overdosing, he fights for his life at Westside — the same hospital he hacked as part of their revenge plan against Amy for the role they feel she played in their father Brian’s death by suicide. Meanwhile, the Board launches an internal investigation into Brian’s resignation, which puts everyone in the hot seat and motivates Amy to figure out what happened before the hospital can make her a scapegoat — she can’t remember years of her life, including that time, following a car accident. Plus, Amy is not happy about the familiar face that returns to Westside.

For Amy, “on the one hand, it’s really horrible to think that somebody maybe killed themself because of the way you acted, even if you can’t remember it,” says Molly Parker. “At the same time, Amy’s in this place of having been kind of gaslit by people around her, and that, I think, is such a difficult place for her to be because she is so forced to be vulnerable and believe what people tell her. I mean, she doesn’t have a memory of her past, and she doesn’t remember Brian except for this moment when he was very, very angry at her. It ends up having other deeper ramifications beyond just this present hacking thing. That case starts to seep into all kinds of other areas of interest that the Board may have.”

When Richard shows up in the flashbacks, “part of it is setting up Amy’s relationship to her own ambition,” Parker explains. After all, when Amy wakes from the accident, she’s surprised to find out she had been chief since that had never been what she wanted — at least before her son’s death.

Parker has also enjoyed the moments that show that Amy and Richard were friends, as we saw at various points in Season 1. That’s what made it worse when Richard, to cover that he accidentally killed a patient, not only lied but also at one point tried to gaslight Amy into thinking she was responsible. The finale ended with him forced to come clean and facing the consequences, which included losing his job and having his medical license suspended.

“It’s never the thing. Everyone makes mistakes. It’s the cover-up. He lies, and he covers, and he lies, and he covers, and then he blames her. And that, I think, is just the thing that is so unforgivable to Amy because she is so vulnerable in that way,” explains Parker. “I don’t think she’s been thinking about him at all. I think she’s been thinking about how to not be an intern for too long and how to fix all her relationships and help her daughter and get her memories back, and then suddenly he’s there and she’s going to have to deal with him.”

