‘Doc’: Scott Wolf Details ‘Pressure’ of Directing, Plus See Him Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)

What To Know Scott Wolf returns to Doc not only as Dr. Richard Miller in Season 2 but also to direct the January 13 episode.

Watch a behind-the-scenes featurette of Wolf talking about the experience, alongside clips of the episode and him directing.

Scott Wolf is back on the Doc set — and not just to appear in flashbacks as Dr. Richard Miller. He stepped behind the camera to direct the Tuesday, January 13, episode.

“I was so incredibly excited when I got the call to direct,” Wolf says in the behind-the-scenes video above. “I’ve been on sets most of my life and what I’m realizing is it’s definitely a different artform. There’s a lot more that you’re responsible for in terms of being the keeper of the entire story, not just one character. Coming in an environment where I know this crew and cast, it’s just been amazing to be back. Everyone just threw their arms around me and wanted me to succeed. It was almost more pressure because I love all these people so much that I really wanted to deliver. It was just the best experience.” (He previously directed two episodes of Nancy Drew.)

The video also offers a look at the episode itself, as well as Scott Wolf directing, and features Molly Parker talking about having him back. Watch it above for more.

It was announced in September that Wolf would be back onscreen as well as to direct. At the time, executive producer Hank Steinberg told TV Insider, “The Doc family adores Scott so much personally. It was so important to us to find a way to bring Scott back. It took us a couple of months to figure out how. We would talk about it almost every two weeks. And we couldn’t quite crack it. And then as the story of the season evolved, it gave us an organic, cool way to bring him back and we embraced it. Fox and Sony were so excited. It’s going to be very cool.”

In this next episode, titled “Family Matters,” the hospital brings in the FBI as the search for Amy’s (Parker) intensifies. Hannah (Emma Pfitzer Price) continues to deal with the aftermath of her patient dying as a result of her and her brother’s revenge mission against Amy and works with the other doctor to treat a sick older man whose daughter believes has been poisoned. Plus, Sonya (Anya Banerjee) and TJ (Patrick Walker),while examining middle school kids for scoliosis, discover a child with a different ailment and a home situation that may have caused it to get much worse.

Doc, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox