[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Doc Season 1 finale “…Must Come Down.”]

Richard (Scott Wolf) has no choice but to confess to what happened with Dixon in the Doc Season 1 finale.

Prior to the accident that took eight years of her memories, Amy (Molly Parker) had been looking into what happened to a patient who died under Richard’s care. In the penultimate episode, Richard tried to blame her, claiming he’d just been trying to cover for her. But Amy’s investigation in the finale revealed the truth, and when confronted, Richard had no choice but to confess.

“Even those last conversations throughout this last episode where [Amy’s] talking about having to take responsibility, I still think there’s some hope in him that everything he’s doing, everything he’s saying is going to work. There’s too much at stake for him to ever believe that it’s going to fall apart. And I think even when he walks in that office, obviously, when he sees everyone that’s standing in that room, everything changes,” Wolf tells TV Insider in the video interview above.

When confronted, Richard also tried to throw it back on Amy, claiming that he couldn’t trust her to have his back the way she was before the accident. He was scared he’d lose everything, he admitted. He apologized to Amy, who said that she would’ve forgiven him for his mistake, even understood why he tried to cover it up, but she couldn’t forgive him for gaslighting her and weaponizing her memory loss.

Wolf calls the moment that “everything crumbles” for Richard “very tragic. … All that’s left is the pain that he’s inflicted upon himself, upon Amy, upon everybody in this environment. And I don’t think he’s ever been a person who would want to do that. And so I think when he stops her and says he’s sorry … that’s an incredibly sincere moment,” he explains, getting emotional looking back on it. “He truly has love for this person that he’s put through a very difficult circumstance.”

He continues, “It’s not like, ‘Yay, ding dong, the witch is dead.’ It’s like, ‘Oh wow, this poor person who has a lot of goodness in them, but wound up in a really bad situation and chose to run down this road of protecting himself and his family, but at a great cost.’ And so I think then that last scene, you really feel the cost. You felt the cost to Amy. And in that scene, I think you really, for the first time … see the tragedy of this story that we told, which is a very, I believe, good person who made some very bad decisions and is paying the price.”

Richard ended the season packing up his office, his medical license suspended. At that point, “he’s just devastated,” says Wolf. “I don’t know that he has the ability in that moment when we’re watching him leave to even be thinking about what tomorrow is going to be, or next year. I hope he has a future in medicine. And I think what’s clear is he’s a person who has just lost everything, and that’s brutal.”

Executive producer Barbie Kligman has shared with us that we haven’t seen the last of Richard, so we expect to see Wolf back in Season 2. After all, as Wolf points out, “the show is very much about redemption and second chances. So I believe Richard has a second life.”

Watch the full video interview above with Wolf for more about the Season 1 finale and his hopes for Richard going forward.

Doc, Season 2, TBA, Fox