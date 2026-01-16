Former CNN Host Chris Cuomo Explains Why He Will Never Join MS Now

What To Know Chris Cuomo responded to a fan’s social media post suggesting he should leave NewsNation for MS Now.

Some social media users agree with the original post, while others defended Cuomo’s TV news reporting.

Cuomo joined NewsNation in 2022 after being fired from CNN the year prior.

While MS Now features many familiar faces, there’s one TV news personality who isn’t interested in joining the network any time soon.

Chris Cuomo took to X on Friday, January 16, to react to a user suggesting he make the move from NewsNation to MS Now. “It may be time to consider a move to MSnow. Your political genes just can’t be tempered to mid left,” the person tweeted to Cuomo, referring to his self-titled NewsNation series, Cuomo. “I applaud your effort to package your show as fair, but dynamics in our freely elected government is just too much for you, gotta drop you off the watch list.”

Cuomo replied to the post by writing, “I would rather swallow a shotgun. The problem is you. Both sides see me as an enemy…GOOD…I am for the majority not the toxic partisans.”

In response to Cuomo’s tweet, one person wrote, “Don’t tease us, Chris.” Cuomo wrote back, “I get it… many of you on here. I’ve gotten way too comfortable with violence as an expression of opposition… Be careful what you wish for.”

I would rather swallow a shotgun. The problem is you. Both sides see me as an enemy…GOOD…I am for the majority not the toxic partisans. https://t.co/FXCXVCj3gl — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 16, 2026

Some fans agreed with the original post’s take on Cuomo’s news reporting. “Meh, some stuff you are too far left, but that should be expected,” one person tweeted, while another added, “I’ve been following you for over a year and you definitely seem to side with and lean left. I appreciate that you try to reach out to the other side more but you’re still too far left for me.”

Someone else shared, “No, I am an independent and it is clear to me as the sky is blue that you are a far left liberal.”

Others came to Cuomo’s defense, with one person writing, “What is it about the middle ground some of you don’t understand? It means debates and confrontation with anyone and that means any political party. Those of you dropping the hammer on Chris….It isn’t right.”

A different X user wrote, “I don’t agree with everything but damn it’s refreshing to have someone call both sides on their s***.” Another person posted, “I’m conservative and follow you daily. I don’t agree with everything you say, but I appreciate the debate.”

One person was unhappy over the way Cuomo worded his response to the original post. “Chris, don’t say that. Really it’s not funny and very insensitive,” an X user wrote. “There are good journalists at MSnow, and honestly I think you’d fit better there than you do at NewsNation. NewsNation audience just wants to be lied to all the time, and they resent you for being non-partisan.”

Chris was fired by CNN in 2021 following claims that helped his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, battle sexual assault allegations. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” he shared via X at the time. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot.”

News broke in 2022 that Chris would be making his TV news comeback on NewsNation, and his series, Cuomo, debuted that October.

MSNBC rebranded as MS Now in November 2025 following its move from Comcast to Versant. Other channels such as CNBC, USA Network, E!, and Oxygen also moved companies, while NBC, NBC News, Bravo, and Peacock, among others, remain under Comcast and NBCUniversal.

Cuomo, Weeknights, 8/7c, NewsNation