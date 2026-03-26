John Fetterman Blames Democrats for Airport ‘Chaos’ in Stunning Chris Cuomo Interview

What To Know Senator John Fetterman criticized Democrats for contributing to “mass chaos” at airports by supporting the ongoing government shutdown.

Fetterman emphasized that the shutdown has only punished TSA agents, without achieving any meaningful changes.

He urged both parties to end the shutdown, arguing that it has gone on too long and is harming ordinary workers and national safety.

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) appeared on NewsNation’s Cuomo on Wednesday night (March 25), where he slammed his fellow Democrats for causing “mass chaos” at airports with the partial government shutdown.

Fetterman told host Chris Cuomo that the shutdown had only “punished” TSA agents, resulting in the mayhem taking place at airports across the nation as travellers face the longest TSA wait times in history.

“It’s always wrong to shut the government down,” Fetterman said, per Mediaite. “I don’t care if it’s the Republicans or the Democrats behind it.”

Fetterman noted how he often talks to TSA agents while traveling, and “uniformly, they are desperate, they are angry, and they are exasperated.”

“I mean, these are not rich people,” he continued. “They make around $50,000 a year. That used to be, or should be, our wheelhouse. These are the kind of people that we should be fighting for, and now we’re talking about affordability, and now we’re denying them their paychecks.”

The politician also said the shutdown has had “zero impact on forcing any kinds of changes at ICE,” and therefore, he questioned what his party is getting out of it.

“You know, all we’ve done is we’ve punished TSA and other employees under DHS and made us less safe, and now creating mass chaos in our air traffic system across America,” Fetterman added.

Democrats and Republican House members continue to blame each other for the ongoing shutdown. The biggest point of contention revolves around funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which, like TSA, falls under the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have claimed ICE is overfunded, while Republicans argue ICE funding is required in the face of increased terrorism threats.

Fetterman, who has faced the wrath of Democrats in recent months for siding with Republicans, shared similar sentiments on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday.

“It’s just a fundamental and simple thing just to acknowledge that this [has]… gone way too long,” he said of the shutdown. “We’ve all witnessed the kinds of chaos in our nation. Do the right thing. Put the country ahead of the party.”