Chris Cuomo Returning to TV News, Joining NewsNation

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo will be making his return to television news as he joins the subscription television network NewsNation, owned by the Nexstar Media Group.

As reported by Variety, Cuomo will join the NewsNation prime-time line-up in the fall. He is the latest big-name news anchor to land at the fledgling news channel, following Leland Vittert from Fox, Dan Abrams from ABC News and MSNBC, and Ashleigh Banfield from CNN.

“Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award-winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows,” said Nexstar Media’s president of networks Sean Compton (via Variety).

Cuomo was let go from CNN last year after evidence showed that he had advised his older brother, Andrew Cuomo, throughout the then-governor’s sexual harassment scandal. The news anchor is currently attempting to secure a $125 million payment from CNN as part of an arbitration filing.

Speaking to NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on Tuesday night, Cuomo said, “I never lied, and there were no secrets… I have been obsessed with what happened, when what was known, and there are a lot of facts that are going to come out.”

“I love my brother,” says @ChrisCuomo. He opens up to @danabrams about doing what he felt was right to help his brother as he faced serious public scrutiny due to allegations. Watch the full interview tonight on NewsNation at 9p/8C. #DanAbramsLive pic.twitter.com/StsopxXe10 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 26, 2022

“Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations,” Cuomo continued. “For me, it was about helping my brother in a hard way and doing it in a way I didn’t think compromised what matters. And that’s what guided me.”

During his time at CNN, Cuomo hosted the network’s most-watch program, Cuomo Prime Time, and helped launch New Day, a morning show. He previously worked at ABC News, co-anchoring 20/20 and serving as news anchor for Good Morning America.