Bill O’Reilly Bringing Back Fox News Show in Chris Cuomo’s Slot on NewsNation

What To Know Bill O’Reilly will revive his former Fox News show, The O’Reilly Factor, for one night only on NewsNation, taking over Chris Cuomo’s 8 pm slot.

O’Reilly announced the special appearance during a recent interview with Cuomo.

After a brief medical hiatus earlier this year, O’Reilly has returned to media appearances and expressed gratitude for the public’s support.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is set to revive his old show The O’Reilly Factor, this Wednesday, March 4, for one night only.

The broadcast will air on NewsNation, in Chris Cuomo‘s slot at 8 pm et, while Cuomo is in Israel. O’Reilly will serve as the lead anchor for the entire hour, alongside a lineup of guests.

O’Reilly made the announcement while appearing on Cuomo’s show last Wednesday (February 25), saying, “A week from tonight, I’m gonna do the hour, the whole Cuomo hour. And I’m bringing back The O’Reilly Factor! Okay, I’m bringing it back. A week from tonight.”

He added, “You can’t miss this. Wait until you see the cast that we’ve assembled. You’re going to be jealous.”

“[It’ll be] the highest rated ever,” Cuomo joked. “It’s gonna be the everybody hates Chris show.”

O’Reilly, who currently hosts the YouTube show No Spin News, regularly appears as a guest on NewsNation. However, he’s best known for hosting The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News from 1996 until April 2017.

The longtime host exited Fox News after the New York Times reported that the network had paid millions in settlements to women bringing sexual harassment lawsuits against him. O’Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.

In January, O’Reilly announced he’d be stepping back from his media duties due to illness, telling his viewers, “I am dealing with a malady.” However, he returned later in the month with a health update, revealing he’d spent four days in the hospital due to “a hereditary condition involving internal bleeding” that “took [him] down temporarily.”

He also touched on the messages of support he’d received, writing on his website, “I am absolutely stunned by the reaction to my medical situation. You can do a lot of thinking while sitting in a hospital for four days… When I announced a short medical work pause, I did not expect the enormous outpouring of concern.”

“Yes, a few usual suspects tried to damage me and my family further, and karma will deal with them,” O’Reilly added. “The good news is that the haters are far outnumbered by benevolent people.”

