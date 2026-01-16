PBS Embraces Jimmy Kimmel’s New Risqué Tagline Suggestion

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel suggested a bold new slogan for PBS in response to ongoing threats to its funding, which PBS playfully embraced on social media.

Jimmy Kimmel has suggested a new slogan for PBS after the publicly funded broadcaster continues to remind people it isn’t going anywhere despite the Trump administration cutting funding.

On Thursday (January 15), the official PBS Threads account reshared a screenshot from a Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit featuring the PBS logo alongside the tagline: “We’re still here, b**ch.”

“Shout out to @jimmykimmel for our new tote bag design,” the account wrote alongside the image.

The playful slogan first featured during Kimmel’s opening monologue on Wednesday’s (January 14) show. It came as the late-night host discussed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr facing questions at a recent Congressional hearing.

“Mr. We Can Do This The Easy Way or The Hard Way, who tried to bully me off the air, testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee, [and] not one of Republican congressmen or women asked about that little spat we had in September,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel was referencing his temporary suspension from ABC in September 2025 following backlash to comments he made on-air about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. At the time, Carr made comments that many took as a threat to local broadcasters, urging them to refuse to air Kimmel’s show. Nexstar and Sinclair later pulled the late-night show.

He went on to say how Carr’s “Godfather, Donald Corleone,” has been “working hard to kill PBS.”

After returning to the White House for his second term in January 2025, Trump targeted public broadcasters PBS and NPR. The President called for Congress to cancel public funding for these companies, claiming they engage in biased political reporting and programming. In July, Congress approved the rescinding of $1.1 billion set aside for PBS and NPR.

Last Monday (January 5), the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced that its Board of Directors had voted to dissolve the organization following Congress’ decision to rescind funding.

Kimmel noted that the CPB’s decision led many people to believe PBS was going off the air. “It is not,” the comedian continued. “Poor Oscar the Grouch is now living in an actual garbage can, but PBS is still with us.”

He revealed how PBS has been responding to social media posts from those who believe the network has ended. Kimmel then threw to a mock video to let viewers know that PBS is still going.

The video promoted popular PBS shows such as Sesame Street, NewsHour, Austin City Limits, “the show where people bring in s*** from their garage (Antiques Roadshow),” and “the one where white people find out they’re Black (Finding Your Roots).” The clip ended with the slogan, which PBS has now happily embraced: “We’re still here, b**ch.”

Fans were certainly on board with the new slogan and tote bag idea, with one Threads user writing, “Say less. Drop the link.”

“Take my money!” said another.

“I just want to add my voice to the thundering chorus! I need one!!” another added.

Another wrote, “Soooo, when is this merch launching?!!! I already signed up and paid to my local PBS! I needs a tote, hat, AND shirt! ASAP!”

“This is the best pledge perk I’ve ever seen,” said one viewer.

“You may be joking but we will buy this, PBS,” another wrote.