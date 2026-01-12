PBS Fans React After ‘News Weekend’ Suddenly Gets Axed

What To Know PBS News Weekend aired its final broadcast after federal budget cuts under the Trump administration led to the loss of $1.1 billion in funding.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced its dissolution following Congress’s decision, ending over fifty years of support for trusted public media programming.

Fans expressed sadness and frustration on social media, highlighting the show’s significance as a reliable news source.

It’s the end of an era at PBS as the long-running News Weekend aired its final broadcast on Sunday (January 11) following federal budget cuts from the Trump administration.

The news caught many viewers by surprise as the decision to end the show was only announced on Friday (January 9) by PBS NewsHour anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett. During the broadcast, Nawaz told viewers, “Due to federal budget cuts, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to rework our staffing and programming. And, this Sunday, our PBS News Weekend team will sign off the air.”

Nawaz and Bennett then welcomed PBS News Weekend anchor John Yang to discuss the news and reflect on his time at the network. Yang praised his “small but mighty” team, saying, per TheWrap, “We’re proud of the creativity and the dedication they brought to each and every segment week in and week out.”

He added, “I’ll be leaving PBS News at the end of the month, as I step back from full-time work. But, I’m delighted to say, that many members of this team will be sticking around.”

After returning to the White House for his second term in January 2025, Donald Trump targeted public broadcasters PBS and NPR. The President called for Congress to cancel public funding for these companies, claiming they engage in biased political reporting and programming. In July, Congress approved the rescinding of $1.1 billion set aside for PBS and NPR.

Last Monday (January 5), the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced that its Board of Directors had voted to dissolve the organization following Congress’ decision to rescind funding.

“For more than half a century, CPB existed to ensure that all Americans had access to trusted news, educational programming, and local storytelling,” CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement, per TheWrap. She stated that disbanding the organization was essential to safeguard the integrity and independence of public media.

Fans took to social media following the final broadcast of News Weekend, which debuted on PBS in 2013, with many sharing how much they will miss the show.

“As a Canadian this breaks my heart. I grew up with PBS being a big part of our lives growing up,” said one Reddit user.

“This is absolutely tragic. Dark moment in broadcasting,” another added.

“Last bastion of free press, we’re so screwed,” said another.

Another wrote, “I literally found out it was ending in real time. Even had to rewind because I wasn’t paying attention and suddenly there were people were standing behind John waving goodbye at the end. This program has part of my weekend routine for years.”

“I’m literally sobbing in my car before heading into work. Such fond memories of PBS growing up. This is the worst timeline,” said one commenter.

“One of the last, good, reliable news sources,” added another.

“So many kids are going to grow with out PBS,” another user said.

Another added, “Under Trump, we lose something important and vital to the country nearly every day. PBS News Weekend provided longer form reporting with more in depth coverage of the nations issues. Its a real loss, and I’m not convinced that PBS News Hour itself is going to survive.”

What do you think about PBS News Weekend ending? Let us know your thoughts below.