Jimmy Kimmel Offers to Give His Awards to Trump on One Condition

Jimmy Kimmel has realized the only way to get Donald Trump to do anything is to give him an award, and so the late-night host offered up a whole gamut of trophies to the President on Thursday night (January 15).

Kimmel was inspired by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who handed over her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump during a meeting at the White House on Thursday. The move, reported to be politically motivated, came after months of Trump complaining about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Rarely does a president yank a Nobel Prize off of someone’s neck,” Kimmel said during Thursday’s opening monologue. “He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier right now.”

He then shared a photo of Trump accepting the medal from Machado. “Look at how happy he is,” Kimmel commented. “Have you ever seen anyone happier than that for winning this prize? He didn’t even win.”

“Machado didn’t leave empty-handed,” he continued. “She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag. ‘Thanks for the Nobel Prize, here’s a Make America Great Again mug, we appreciate you stopping by.'”

Kimmel then noted this was an opportunity, explaining, “Trump loves awards. Giving him an award… it’s the only way to get him to do anything.”

“Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse,” the comedian stated. “If you — and only if you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong — I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years.”

Kimmel’s longtime sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez then wheeled over a selection of awards the ABC host has picked up over the years.

“First off, the Daytime Emmy I won for Best Game Show host in 1999. That could be yours,” Kimmel said. “Or perhaps you would prefer my Clio Award for my work selling crap to people? Or my Webby award — the most prestigious award the internet can give. Or my Writers Guild Award, this is a good one, you can see it looks nice.”

“Or, best of all,” he continued. “I’m willing to hand over my 2015 Soul Train Award for White Person of the Year. The choice is yours.”

He concluded, “I will personally deliver any, or even all of these, to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.