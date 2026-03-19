Jimmy Kimmel Names the ‘Craziest Thing’ About Donald Trump

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel highlighted Donald Trump’s long-standing grudge against wind turbines, calling it the “craziest thing” about the president.

Kimmel criticized reports that the White House considered spending a billion dollars to block offshore wind farms.

He traced Trump’s opposition to wind turbines back to a personal dispute over a Scottish golf course.

Jimmy Kimmel has plenty of material to work with when it comes to the “crazy” things Donald Trump says and does, but he believes the “craziest thing” about the president is his long-held grudge against wind turbines.

On Wednesday’s (March 18) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host said Trump is “laser focused on the issues that matter most to us, like windmills,” highlighting reports that the White House is “exploring the idea of spending a billion dollars to stop a French company from building offshore wind farms in New York State and North Carolina.”

“A billion dollars of our money to cancel projects that harness an endless resource, wind,” Kimmel added. “And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the kind of math that bankrupts casinos.”

“It makes no sense at all,” he continued. “If the wind farm in New York alone was finished, it would produce enough electricity to power a million homes and businesses with free renewable energy every year. So, of course, it has to be stopped.”

Kimmel said that “this grudge Trump has against what he calls windmills” might be “the craziest thing about him.”

He then looked into the origin of Trump’s beef with “windmills,” explaining, “It goes back 20 years when he bought land along the coast of Scotland to build a golf course and then found out they had an offshore wind farm being built nearby, which he didn’t want blocking his view.

“So he sued and sued and sued, which is what he does, and he lost, which is also what he does,” Kimmel quipped. “He even had to pay the Scottish government’s legal costs. And since then, he’s carried this grudge against these random inanimate objects he calls windmills. This is like declaring war against lighthouses.”

“And why? What does he have against the wind? Other than this…,” the comedian added before showing a photo of Trump with windswept hair.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s monologue, Kimmel touched on the ongoing DHS shutdown affecting TSA employees, which could lead to the closure of certain airports.

“If they do have to close airports, it would be super great if the first one they close is the one they named after Trump in Palm Beach, right?” Kimmel said, referring to the Palm Beach International Airport, which is set to be renamed the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in July, depending on approval from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Federal Aviation Administration. “It seems fitting.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.