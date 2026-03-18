Jimmy Kimmel Issues Warning About Trump Plot to ‘Hijack’ Midterm Elections

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump’s SAVE America Act as an attempt to “hijack” the upcoming midterm elections.

Kimmel argued that the SAVE America Act would make voting more difficult by requiring documents like passports or birth certificates.

He mocked Trump’s claims about election fraud and mail-in voting.

Jimmy Kimmel tore into President Donald Trump on Tuesday night (March 17), referring to him as a “sore loser” who is trying to “hijack” the upcoming midterm elections.

“Things aren’t going too good for King Hungry VIII right now because he’s doomed in the midterms,” the late-night host said on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “He knows that. And so now he’s pushing what he calls the SAVE America Act on Republicans in Congress.”

Kimmel then read from Trump’s latest Truth Social posts, saying, “He said ‘the Save America Act is one of the most important and consequential pieces of legislation in the history of Congress and America itself. No more rigged elections. No rigged mail-in voting. We are the only country in the world that allows this.'”

“No we aren’t,” Kimmel retorted. “Dozens of other countries allow voting… Canada, Spain, Germany, Switzerland… but go on.”

The late-night host continued to read Trump’s post, saying, “‘No men in women’s sports, no transgender MUTILIZATION’ – which is not a word, by the way. And what do men in women’s sports have to do with voting by mail? Maybe he’s confusing M.A.I.L. with M.A.L.E., I don’t know.”

Trump finished his statement by writing, “I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST SAVE AMERICA!!!”

“You know he means business because that’s in all-caps, meaning he capped his pants once again,” Kimmel quipped.

Sharing his thoughts on the SAVE America Act, Kimmel said, “This is nothing more than his attempt to hijack this upcoming election. It doesn’t protect your right to vote. It does the opposite. It makes voting so difficult, a lot of people won’t bother to do it, which is what he wants.”

He explained that the act would require voters to present a passport or birth certificate to prove citizenship. “This problem he’s trying to solve of non-citizen voting is not a problem,” Kimmel continued. “We all agree people who aren’t here legally shouldn’t be allowed to vote here. But they’re not. That’s the thing.”

“In Michigan, for example, in 2024, 0.0028% of the votes were illegal,” he said. “That’s 15 people in a state with 8 million registered voters. There are more people masturbating in the voting booths than voting illegally.”

“Meanwhile, half of U.S. citizens don’t have a passport. That’s 170 million of us!” Kimmel added. “Do you know where your birth certificate is? Mine is with my baby teeth. I have no idea where it is.”

Summing up the situation, Kimmel stated, “There is no election fraud to stop. This is an imaginary problem vomited up by our sore loser president, who still can’t deal with the fact that he lost to Joe Biden and knows he’s about to lose bigly. So, he’s just making stuff up.”

He then showed a clip of Trump telling reporters that in California, Democrats are receiving up to eight ballots, whereas Republicans are lucky to receive one. “Is it possible he’s confusing it with those coupons from Bed, Bath, and Beyond?” Kimmel joked. “Otherwise, somebody should call the FCC; there’s fake news going out over the public airwaves. I want to file a report! I have a complaint to make!”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.