Chris Hayes Can’t Stop Laughing While Talking About Trump Accepting Donated Nobel Prize

MS NOW’s Chris Hayes broke into laughter on Thursday’s (January 15) All In when discussing how President Donald Trump accepted a secondhand Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado earlier that day.

While speaking with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Hayes brought up how Machado visited the White House on Thursday and handed over the medal she won last year “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.”

The handover came after the Trump administration captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro last month. At the time, Trump rejected Machado’s campaign to take over as leader and instead backed Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, to take the reins.

“I think it’d be very tough for [Machado] to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within, or the respect, within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect,” Trump told reporters earlier this month.

It’s unclear whether he’s changed his mind since, but he gushed about Machado on social media following Thursday’s meeting.

“It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!”

Hayes read the President’s statement to Raskin but struggled to get through it without breaking into giggles. “I don’t even know what I want you to say about this,” the news anchor added, per Mediaite. “What can you say?”

Raskin quipped, “Well, if somebody gives him a Super Bowl ring, he’ll be convinced he was the greatest football player who ever played in the NFL.”

After composing himself, Hayes continued, “I think the idea here is that, like, if she gives him something, maybe he’ll make her the president of Venezuela, the regime that he’s now controlling?”

“Well, I guess that’s right,” Raskin replied. “Everybody is tiptoeing around the king, and nobody wants to say the emperor’s got no clothes, who’s in his immediate vicinity. So they’d rather, you know, turn over their peace prizes and try to lure him into doing the right thing.”

In December, Trump was caught groaning about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize when a hot mic picked up his complaining to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Do I get credit for it? No,” he was heard saying, noting he ended “eight wars.” He then lowered his voice, but was picked up, stating, “then they gave the Nobel.”

