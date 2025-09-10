Chris Hayes Says Trump Has Been ‘Caught Red-Handed’ Over Epstein Birthday Book

Chris Hayes opened Tuesday’s (September 9) edition of MSNBC’s All In by declaring that “Donald Trump has been caught dead to rights” after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book on Monday (September 8).

The documents were part of a book gifted to the late convicted sex offender for his birthday in 2003, featuring messages and letters from “dozens of luminaries and friends of Jeffrey Epstein.” One of those letters is alleged to have been written by President Trump, confirming details released in a Wall Street Journal report in July.

As Hayes pointed out, Trump previously denied writing the letter or drawing a picture of a naked woman said to be included alongside the message. He even sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion, claiming the letter didn’t exist. However, the estate of Epstein has since handed the book over to Congress, and the Democrats posted the entire book online with some redactions.

The news anchor went through some of the book’s content, including drawings of Epstein handing balloons to a group of young girls and being massaged by another group of girls, with what looks to be Mar-a-Lago in the background. Another section is labeled “children” and features redacted photos of a prepubescent girl in pajamas.

“There’s a series of dirty limericks on page 164, including one that ends with this quote,” Hayes continued. “Listen to this one: ‘Jeffrey in half a century, with credentials, plenipotentiary, though up to no good, whenever he could, has avoided the penitentiary.'”

The next page included Trump’s message, which, as Hayes noted, was “precisely as The Wall Street Journal described. Typewritten lines about ‘enigmas,’ ‘wonderful secrets,’ inside the silhouette of a naked girl, more than a woman, frankly, and the future President’s signature below her waist kind of mimicking pubic hair.”

Hayes also touched on another letter from a Mar-a-Lago member that jokes about Epstein selling a woman to Trump.

“It’s very, very hard not to be, like, physically disgusted, and it’s very, very hard not to come to the very obvious conclusion, they all knew, right?” Hayes stated. “I mean, at least the people writing those parts in the book, they made jokes about it that were then bound as a present.”

He added, “I mean, look, if this book were given to someone who wasn’t subsequently revealed to be the most prolific sexual predator and insatiable pedophile, probably in recent memory, maybe you could be like, ‘Oh, well, he just seems like a body guy,’ but it is that, right? We do know what he did. And so together, the whole thing is worse than we thought, much worse, because it is exactly what it looks like.”

Hayes concluded that Trump has “been caught red-handed, and he’s pushing Republicans to just keep lying their way out of it.”

You can watch the entire segment in the video above.