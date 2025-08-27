Chris Hayes didn’t hold back on Tuesday’s (August 26) edition of MSNBC’s All In as he blasted Donald Trump for his association with criminals, calling him the most “pro-criminal president of my lifetime.”

“Donald Trump, the President of these United States, wants to be a dictator; he is trying to be a dictator. He’s said it multiple times this week,” Hayes said at the top of Tuesday’s show before pointing to a remark Trump made about how some people think he should be a dictator because he’s “stopping all the crimes.”

Hayes took issue with Trump’s claims of being tough on crime, noting, “It just depends on who’s doing the crime, doesn’t it?”

The long-time MSNBC host went on to say, “Donald Trump is the most unabashedly pro-criminal, pro-crime President in my lifetime,” before reading off a list he’d compiled of all the people Trump has pardoned or come to the aid of just since taking office in January.

This list included Trump’s pardoning of the approximately 1,500 January 6 insurrectionists, which Hayes said, “included hundreds who were handed lengthy sentences for very serious felonies such as assaulting police with deadly weapons.”

Another person Trump pardoned was Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the online black market drug dealing marketplace, Silk Road, who Hayes called perhaps “the biggest drug dealer in American history.”

Hayes continued to bring up others whom Trump had pardoned, including former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted on multiple counts of corruption, and reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022.

He also mentioned those whom Trump has gone out of his way to help, including Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have been accused of rape and trafficking, who his administration had brought back to the United States after they were detained on criminal charges in Romania.

Then there is Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted child sex trafficker who worked alongside deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “The Trump administration moved her to a minimum security prison against existing federal prison policy, giving her an extraordinary waiver to be in a prison she couldn’t be in because she’s a sex offender,” Hayes stated.

“These are the criminal and unbelievable list of people who have done truly awful things,” he continued. “Most of them convicted felons, some accused of doing truly awful things. Each one of these alone would be a scandal that wrecked another administration… they all come from the man who claims he’s undoing American carnage.”

You can watch the entire segment in the video above.