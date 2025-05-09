Chris Hayes Reacts to Trump Giving Top Job to Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro

MSNBC’s All In host Chris Hayes admitted that Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro makes for “good TV” as he commented on her appointment as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

On Thursday (May 8), President Donald Trump announced Pirro’s appointment, making her the latest in a long line of former Fox pundits to be given roles within his administration. This came after Trump withdrew the nomination of the controversial Ed Martin.

With the appointment, Pirro, who previously served as a judge and later district attorney in Westchester County, New York, will step down as co-host of The Five.

“Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to The Five over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across FOX News Media who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure,” Fox News said in a statement, per Mediaite. “We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington.”

On Thursday’s All In, Hayes aired a montage of some of Pirro’s most fiery moments on Fox News. This included her statements, such as, “If the devil called me and said he wanted to set up a meeting to give me opposition research on my opponent, I’d be on the first trolley to hell to get it!”

Another comment included in the montage saw Pirro saying, “You, Mr. Barr, are so deep in the swamp, you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles!”

After airing the clips, Hayes stated, “There are a great many things you can say about Fox host Judge Jeanine Pirro, including now that she is the acting U.S. Attorney of the District of Columbia. Donald Trump elevated the latest Trump TV personality to a federal position after he was forced to pull the nomination of his first choice, far-right activist Ed Martin, who was so unqualified, he could not make it through a Republican-held Senate.”

He then welcomed his guest, The Bulwark’s Sam Stein, and confessed that Pirro knows how to talk. “I’m just gonna say this straight up. Game recognize game. The woman is a good talker, straight up. She’s very good at doing that,” Hayes admitted.

“That’s good TV,” Stein responded.

Hayes agreed, saying, “It’s good TV.”