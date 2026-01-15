What To Know Susan Kelechi Watson is joining High Potential Season 2.

High Potential is bringing a new character into the fold for Season 2 as This Is Us vet Susan Kelechi Watson joins the series in an intriguing new role.

The star, who is best known for playing Beth Pearson on NBC‘s former family drama, is stepping into the shoes of a new character whose name has yet to be revealed. But as the description for her character reveals, she’s playing a woman from Karadec’s (Daniel Sunjata) past. Described as wry, open-hearted, and independent, she’s always chasing what’s next, not out of recklessness, but out of a real appetite for life.

When it comes to this character, she follows her curiosity wherever it leads, whether that means a new city, a new flavor, or a new chapter. And while we may not know her name yet, this seems to be the character showrunner Todd Harthan teased to TV Insider, who he said was “really gonna shake things up, both personally and professionally,” when it comes to Karadec.

“We just started filming with the actor playing the part. It’ll be an exciting, splashy piece of casting,” Harthan had added at the time when TV Insider caught up with him in November 2025.

Susan Kelechi Watson will make her grand entrance in the January 27 episode, “NPC,” and the logline teases that when a former esports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion. Time spent with Elliot unexpectedly provides Morgan with insights on the case, and Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past.

Could Watson be playing the ex that seemingly broke Karadec’s heart that he’d previously mentioned in Season 1? Only time will tell, but Watson’s addition to the show is certainly a welcome one. Stay tuned for Watson’s arrival on High Potential and let us know what you hope to see from her mysterious character as Season 2 continues.

High Potential, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC