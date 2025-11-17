What To Know High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan teases that a new character is set to shake things up for Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) when Season 2 returns.

While casting hasn’t been revealed for this character, Harthan teased that filming has already begun.

Who could this mystery person be? We offer a theory.

High Potential Season 2 may not return until January, but showrunner Todd Harthan is already teasing what fans might be able to expect next for the characters at the center of ABC‘s hit series.

As fans will recall, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) found herself in an interesting predicament as she was in the middle of a passionate moment with Rhys (Aiden Turner), an art dealer and consultant, who she begins to believe might have committed theft in the case she’s trying to solve with the LAPD. While Harthan offered some context around that storyline when Season 2’s midseason finale aired, he also teased insight into a new upcoming character.

According to Harthan, one thing fans can look forward to is a new character, “that comes into Karadec’s orbit, that is really gonna shake things up, both personally and professionally.” Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), of course, is Morgan’s previously reluctant partner in solving crime, and now he’s become a protector.

In the midseason finale, he went so far as to threaten new captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) to keep out of Morgan’s way, and not make her life harder, feeding into the will-they-won’t-they vibe between the partners.

As for this new character and storyline regarding Karadec, Harthan couldn’t reveal casting, but teases, “it’s something we haven’t quite done yet on the show with his character… We just started filming with the actor playing the part. It’ll be an exciting, splashy piece of casting.”

While Harthan’s tease offers minimal details, we can’t help but wonder if perhaps this new character could have been teased in a past episode. After all, we know that Karadec has an ex-fiance named Lucia. Perhaps bringing her into the mix will turn things upside down for the detective?

Let us know your predictions in the comments section below, and stay tuned for an official announcement surrounding the character closer to Season 2’s return.

High Potential, Season 2, Returns Tuesday, January 6, 9/8c, ABC