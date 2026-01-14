‘RJ Decker’ With Scott Speedman Sets Premiere Date — Watch Trailer (VIDEO)

If you love Tracker, something tells us you’re going to enjoy ABC’s new drama, RJ Decker, starring Scott Speedman.

On Wednesday, January 14, ABC announced the premiere date — March 3 — and released the first trailer offering a look at Speedman as the private investigator as well as some of his cases.

It also sets up the relationship between him and Emilia “Emi” Ochoa (Jaina Lee Ortiz). When she visits him, he asks if she’s there to offer him another job. “Maybe we dive in together, and find something that connects,” she suggests … before they really connect in the backseat. Watch the video above for more.

Read on for everything we know so far about RJ Decker, from the premiere date to the cast and more.

When does RJ Decker premiere?

RJ Decker will premiere on Tuesday, March 3, at 10/9c on ABC, after Will Trent and High Potential. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

What is RJ Decker about?

The new drama follows the titular character played by Scott Speedman, “a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of south Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor — a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison.”

Is RJ Decker based on a book?

Yes. It is inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel, Double Whammy.

The novel’s description reads as follows: “R. J. Decker, star tenant of the local trailer park and neophyte private eye, is fishing for a killer. Thanks to a sportsman’s scam that’s anything but sportsmanlike, there’s a body floating in Coon Bog, Florida — and a lot that’s rotten in the murky waters of big-stakes, large-mouth bass tournaments. Here Decker will team up with a half-blind, half-mad hermit with an appetite for road kill; dare to kiss his ex-wife while she’s in bed with her new husband; and face deadly TV evangelists, dangerously seductive women, and a pistol-toting redneck with a pit bull on his arm. And here his own life becomes part of the stakes. For while the ‘double whammy’ is the lure, first prize is for the most ingenious murder.”

Who stars in RJ Decker?

RJ Decker stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreau, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

The series is produced by 20th Television and written and executive produced by Rob Doherty. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman also serve as executive producers. Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces. Scott Speedman is a producer.

Is there an RJ Decker trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it above.

RJ Decker, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 3, 10/9c, ABC