‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Makes Major Claim About ICE Agents After Shooting Controversy

The View cohosts continued to talk about the aftermath of the deadly shooting of Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on Monday’s (January 12) show.

At the top of the hour, the cohosts reviewed the new footage that was revealed late last week, showing the ICE agent’s own footage of the encounter, in which Good and her wife interacted with the agents — a video that has proven to be a bit of a litmus test for those watching. They also reviewed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem‘s recent interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, in which he challenged her to justify her immediate decision to describe Good as a “domestic terrorist” in a press conference and confronted her with violent footage of the insurrectionists attacking Capitol police on January 6, the perpetrators of which were pardoned by Donald Trump on day one of his second term.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was positively befuddled by Noem’s response to Tapper’s questions, saying, “I don’t know what she just said.”

“It was word salad,” Sunny Hostin then offered.

Goldberg then compared the situation at hand to an “old joke” about a woman finding her husband in bed with another woman and being told, “Who are you going to believe: Me or your lying eyes?”

“You know what you saw,” she then said to the crowd. She then asked her cohosts, “How can people — it’s a dumb question, but I’m gonna ask it anyway — watch the same footage and see things so differently?”

Alyssa Farah Griffin was the first to answer and said it indicates a loss of “collective humanity.” Griffin, who has been open about her sister’s prior struggles with addiction, then continued, “Members of my family have had interactions over the years with law enforcement. I’ve had people I love who served time in jail and have turned their lives around. And I keep thinking, ‘Thank God, when they were in those situations, they dealt with law enforcement who looked to de-escalate, who looked to take the tone down and the temperature down, and deal with the law enforcement aspect of whatever was happening.'” She then pointed out that even if Good were committing a crime by attempting to evade law enforcement, “The response is not death. It is not being shot three times in the face with your dog and your partner.”

Sara Haines then reminded audiences that the officer’s actions were against protocol not to step in front of a vehicle and added, “He was also holding a phone up while he was holding his weapon. These are all things that they shouldn’t be doing.” She then encouraged those who are legal observers of ICE actions to, “Step back, record everything. Get it all down,” but also not cut off access for officers and “remain peaceful.”

Ana Navarro then chimed in to say that she thought Noem “looked so clownish” in her interview because of the “hypocrisy” of justifying the violent actions of rioters on January 6 while supporting the notion that, “When this woman shows up unarmed and is driving away, she deserves to be shot three times in the face.”

“It is just hypocrisy to an inexplicable level,” Navarro said. However, she also said she was heartened to see thousands of Americans peacefully protesting in response to the shooting: “I think Americans are sick of it. They’re sick of the performative extreme cruelty they are seeing. They are sick of the abuses of power. They are sick of the violations of the Constitution. They’re sick that there’s no due process. They are sick of seeing people die and get dragged through the streets. They are sick of it, and they’re not going to take it anymore,” she said. “What I want Americans to do, this anger, this outrage, this indignation that we are all entitled to be feeling right now, there are 295 days to the midterm elections, we’ve got to channel all of those feelings into the ballot box, and we’ve got to vote them out so that there is oversight.”

Hostin said she was bullish about the prospect of Democrats taking control of Congress and providing oversight of the Trump administration and reiterated her previous assertion that the killing of Good was “unlawful,” plain and simple. “It was against DOJ policy to shoot at a vehicle that is leaving the scene. It’s against the Supreme Court ruling in 1985, that sort of deadly use of force in shooting at a vehicle. So we all know that it’s unlawful regardless of whether or not you believe she was an agitator, regardless of whether or not you believe she was in the way. The bottom line is the officer’s actions were unlawful. That was an unlawful killing from a legal perspective. That’s very black and white for me.” She also said it was damning that the officer was “whisked away” out of state without being interviewed by local authorities. “I have never seen a crime like — or potential crime — where law enforcement, federal law enforcement, did not work with local law enforcement. That should be the red flag in terms of the lack of transparency.”

When Hostin then suggested that calls for the abolishment of ICE are spreading as a result of the incident, Goldberg agreed and closed out the conversation with a pointed remark.

“Nobody wants this. This is not what you said they were going to be. This is the thing, you said you were going after the bad guy. Yes, that’s what you said, the violent criminals. Well, it turns out the violent criminals seem to be in the agency,” she said.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC