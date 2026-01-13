‘The View’ Fans Rip Into Sara Haines for ‘Victim Blaming’

What To Know Sara Haines faced backlash after making comments on The View that were perceived as blaming Renee Nicole Good for her own fatal shooting by an ICE agent.

Viewers criticized Haines on social media, labeling her remarks as “victim-blaming,” “disturbing,” and “callous.”

Haines, a long-time panelist on The View, was publicly challenged by co-host Sunny Hostin and others who disputed her characterization of the incident.

Sara Haines is facing backlash after comments she made about the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on Monday’s (January 12) The View were deemed to be “victim-blaming.”

The View panel was discussing the killing of Good, a 37-year-old woman from Minneapolis, who was shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week. During the discussion, Haines implied Good escalated tensions by “cutting off the road.”

“Any time you have someone that’s obstructing or cutting people off… she does not deserve to be dead, but that is also creating this situation of a tinderbox,” Haines stated. “This is why we’re seeing more shootings right now. These legal watchers: Step back, record everything, get it all down, but the fact that she was cutting off the road also contributed to the heat of this situation.”

Viewers blasted Haines’ comments on social media, with many labeling them “victim-blaming.”

“Sara’s victim-blaming is disturbing,” wrote one Reddit user. “Disturbing. Callous. Very “don’t make dad mad or he may kill you.” Her typical word salad that usually lands on no point whatsoever conveyed plenty about where her “independent” loyalty lies: respect “authority” at all costs.”

“Horrifying statement and just the other day Sara was talking about being an empath. I think she meant psychopath,” said another.

“Some people never wanna hear the truth when it comes to Sara. She has been always loud and wrong and desperate to “both sides” any issue even if it makes no logical sense or requires her to flat out push out misinformation,” another added.

“I really try to give Sara the benefit of the doubt but this disgusted me. She should be smart enough to know that violence is what ICE wants. This was such a disgusting case of victim blaming,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “I’m always a Sara defender, but today I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Very disappointing and disturbing.”

“She was absolutely blaming the victim, and I was shocked. As Sunny [Hostin] (I think it was) said, other vehicles were getting past her. She was not blocking the street,” added one user.

During Monday’s show, Hostin fired back at Haines’ comments, saying, “We all know that it’s unlawful, regardless of whether or not you believe she was an agitator, regardless of whether or not you believe she was in the way, the bottom line is the officer’s actions were unlawful. That was an unlawful killing. It was illegal, from a legal perspective. That’s very black and white for me.”

Another viewer added, “[Haines] stated a flat out lie. I disliked her before, I HATE her now.”

“Yeah I wasn’t real happy with that either. I couldn’t believe she was playing both sides,” said one viewer.

Haines first joined The View as a permanent co-host for the show’s 20th season in September 2016. She left briefly in 2018 to co-host GMA Day but returned as a frequent guest co-host in 2020 before becoming a full-time panelist again for the show’s 24th season.