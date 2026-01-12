What To Know Thunderstorm Artis finished in the Top 5 on Season 23 of American Idol.

In a new interview, he revealed that he almost quit the show before the Top 24.

Artis explained what prompted his return to the competition after he left.

Thunderstorm Artis ended up finishing in the Top 5 of American Idol Season 23, but he almost didn’t stick around past the Top 24. In fact, the singer said he technically quit the show before producers “reached out” and convinced him to come back.

Artis opened up about his experience in the singing competition on the Consider It Joy podcast. He reflected on making it through auditions and Hollywood Week, then becoming one of the Top 24 artists who got to travel to Hawaii for another round of competition. Artis said the contestants who made it to the pre-taped Top 24 had to “sign a generic artist and publishing” release.

Contestants in the Top 24 have to sign a contract with 19 Entertainment, according to Artis. “It was pretty terrifying for me because I had built a business already on my music,” he explained. “So to just kind of give it away in the way that it was presented to me at the time was really terrifying.”

While Artis noted, “I don’t know if this is information that should really be out there or not,” he admitted that he “technically left the show at that point.” However, he made sure to note that he “loves” the team at Idol.

Artis said producers “reached out to have me kind of come back,” at which point he decided to rejoin the competition. After the show ended, 19 Entertainment took some time to decide who they still wanted to represent, and ended up releasing Artis from his contract.

“Thankfully after the show and after everything wrapped … I was one of the artists who were able to be released from that to be able to do kind of whatever I want to do now,” he shared.

Prior to his time on American Idol, Artis finished in third place on Season 18 of The Voice in 2020.

American Idol, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 26, 8/7c, ABC