It’s not uncommon for contestants on The Voice and American Idol to overlap. However, viewers of both shows were a bit surprised to see Thunderstorm Artis audition for Season 23 of the latter when he already came in third place on the former.

Thunderstorm was a finalist on Season 18 of The Voice in 2020 and was coached by John Legend, then Nick Jonas, but having a successful run on the show didn’t stop him from trying again five years later. “Originally, man, I was terrified about doing a second show,” he admitted to Parade.

However, at 29 years old, this was Thunderstorm’s last chance to audition for Idol before he was no longer in the show’s age range. Plus, he found himself in a much different place, both professionally and personally, than he was during his time on The Voice.

“I felt like I was in a very different season,” Thunderstorm explained. “I have two kids now. I have a wonderful wife, and I am in a different season of life, so I wanted to come on here and really showcase my artistry in a way that I didn’t get to do on the last show with some original music. I really wanted to see if I had what it took. Life is all about taking chances, and so I wanted to take a chance on myself with this show.”

Thunderstorm made it clear that he wasn’t throwing “shade” at The Voice and said it was an “amazing experience” for him. However, being able to perform original songs on American Idol was the main part of the appeal.

“Now, five years later, I just feel like I’m a different man and a different artist, and I’m looking forward to saying, ‘Hey, America, do you remember me?’ and just showing them who I am,” he admitted.

It looks like the gamble of trying another singing competition is paying off for the Hawaii native. Thunderstorm is now one of the Top 10 contestants left on Idol and is just weeks away from singing in another finale. He’ll perform again for viewer votes and a spot in the Top 8 during the Sunday, May 4, episode.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC