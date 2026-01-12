What To Know Porsha Williams slammed Michael Rapaport after appearing alongside him on The Traitors.

Rapaport was one of the contestants who voted to banish Williams during Episode 2.

He has faced backlash online for his intense and abrasive behavior on the show.

Porsha Williams had a lot to say about her The Traitors costar Michael Rapaport after she was banished from the game in Episode 2. Williams received the majority of votes at the roundtable after Ron Funches produced evidence that he felt pointed to her being a traitor.

Rapaport was one of the contestants who voted for Williams, and his behavior throughout the season so far has rubbed both contestants and viewers the wrong way. The longtime Real Housewives fan has been abrasive and intense, causing chaos in his wake. After targeting Williams at the first roundtable, he went after Yam Yam Arocho at the second.

“I knew coming into the castle that he had a big personality,” Williams admitted to Newsweek. “He happened to like me a bit online and be all right with me, but my experience of him in the castle was awful. He is a horrible person. He is the type of person to use someone’s love or their kindness against them.”

Williams accused Rapaport of turning his “passion” for the Housewives into “privilege.” She continued, “He really came in like a big, fat toddler and ranted and raved and kicked and screamed. He was so freaking obnoxious. I think he scared people into kind of wanting him out or just leaving him alone.”

As many cast members have already said on the show, Williams pointed out that Rapaport’s behavior was meant to “confuse” the other players. “You’re thinking to yourself, ‘If he’s a traitor, why would he put this much attention on himself?'” she explained. “Then you’re also thinking, ‘If he’s a faithful, he’s the worst faithful in the history of the game.’ You kind of just get confused.”

Rapaport received four votes at the first roundtable, but Williams doesn’t think it’s because those people actually thought he was a traitor. “I just felt like they thought he needed to go!” she declared.

