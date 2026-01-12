‘The Traitors’: Porsha Williams Slams ‘Obnoxious’ Michael Rapaport as a ‘Big Fat Toddler’

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Michael Rapaport and Porsha Williams
Peacock

What To Know

  • Porsha Williams slammed Michael Rapaport after appearing alongside him on The Traitors.
  • Rapaport was one of the contestants who voted to banish Williams during Episode 2.
  • He has faced backlash online for his intense and abrasive behavior on the show.

Porsha Williams had a lot to say about her The Traitors costar Michael Rapaport after she was banished from the game in Episode 2. Williams received the majority of votes at the roundtable after Ron Funches produced evidence that he felt pointed to her being a traitor.

Rapaport was one of the contestants who voted for Williams, and his behavior throughout the season so far has rubbed both contestants and viewers the wrong way. The longtime Real Housewives fan has been abrasive and intense, causing chaos in his wake. After targeting Williams at the first roundtable, he went after Yam Yam Arocho at the second.

“I knew coming into the castle that he had a big personality,” Williams admitted to Newsweek. “He happened to like me a bit online and be all right with me, but my experience of him in the castle was awful. He is a horrible person. He is the type of person to use someone’s love or their kindness against them.”

Williams accused Rapaport of turning his “passion” for the Housewives into “privilege.” She continued, “He really came in like a big, fat toddler and ranted and raved and kicked and screamed. He was so freaking obnoxious. I think he scared people into kind of wanting him out or just leaving him alone.”

Get to Know ‘Traitors’ Star Rob Cesternino From ‘Survivor’
Related

Get to Know ‘Traitors’ Star Rob Cesternino From ‘Survivor’

As many cast members have already said on the show, Williams pointed out that Rapaport’s behavior was meant to “confuse” the other players. “You’re thinking to yourself, ‘If he’s a traitor, why would he put this much attention on himself?'” she explained. “Then you’re also thinking, ‘If he’s a faithful, he’s the worst faithful in the history of the game.’ You kind of just get confused.”

Rapaport received four votes at the first roundtable, but Williams doesn’t think it’s because those people actually thought he was a traitor. “I just felt like they thought he needed to go!” she declared.

The Traitors, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, Peacock

The Traitors key art
Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville

Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan

Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte

Rachel Reilly

Rachel Reilly

Cody Calafiore

Cody Calafiore

Kyle Cooke

Kyle Cooke

Cirie Fields

Cirie Fields

Stephenie LaGrossa

Stephenie LaGrossa

Kate Chastain

Kate Chastain

Arie Luyendyk

Arie Luyendyk

Shelbe Rodriguez

Robert "Bam" Nieves

Quentin Jiles

Michael Davidson

Geraldine Moreno

Geraldine Moreno

Christian de la Torre

Christian de la Torre

Azra Valani

Azra Valani

Anjelica Conti

Andie Thurmond

Amanda Clark

Full Cast & Crew

Peacock

Reality Series

2023–

TV14

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Traitors ›

The Traitors

Michael Rapaport

Porsha Williams




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jean Smart on Golden Globes Red Carpet
1
‘Hacks’ Star Jean Smart Shares Political Message on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Jeff Probst Survivor 50 Golden Globes ad
2
‘Survivor’ Live Finale Is Back! Jeff Probst Reveals Vote Results
Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser on 'Yellowstone'
3
First ‘Yellowstone’ Beth & Rip Spinoff Teaser Reveals Official Title
2026 Golden Globe Awards winners
4
All of the 2026 Golden Globe Winners
Stars on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
5
Golden Globes 2026 Arrivals: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet