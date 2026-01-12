What To Know Savannah Guthrie returned to Today following her vocal chord surgery, but her appearance was a silent one as she remains on vocal rest.

The anchor joked around with her colleagues as she took part in a silent interview, providing answers on a whiteboard.

Guthrie also shared what she’s been doing to pass her recovery time.

Today fans saw a different side of anchor Savannah Guthrie in the latest broadcast as she made a silent appearance following vocal surgery.

Guthrie had previously teased her surgery-induced hiatus back in December, warning viewers that she’d be off the air for a little while as she recovered. She has since teased her recovery process, but her appearance on the January 12 broadcast proved that even without being able to use her voice, she won’t be deterred from participating in the morning program.

Using a whiteboard during the “Morning Boost” segment with Jenna Bush Hager, Guthrie wrote to her co-hosts, “Hi! Miss You!” When they asked her how she was faring, Guthrie wrote, “good, boring quiet,” to which Carson Daly replied, “This feels like a Jimmy Fallon game show.”

Bush Hager jumped in to say, “I was telling them how I called you the other week for you not to answer so your voicemail would play, but you answered and just clapped over and over again like a seal.”

As Guthrie recovers, she revealed to her co-hosts that she’s been journaling, reading, and doing daily meditations, and even shared some watercolor paintings she’s done as she shared that she’s “trying to grow as a human.” Guthrie is slated to return to work in one week after she’s fulfilled her recovery time per the doctor’s orders.

She even shared a funny anecdote, writing, “The kids said, ‘Mom, even when you’re quiet, you’re still loud.'” As if to prove her kids’ point, Guthrie pulled out a second whiteboard as she joked, “We’re gonna need a bigger whiteboard.”

Needless to say, the anchor is missed by her colleagues and fans, as Craig Melvin told her, “Can’t wait to get you back, SG.” Guthrie even got a shoutout from former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who was in the studio the same day. Stay tuned to see when Guthrie makes her return, and see her get silly with her co-anchors in the segment above.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC