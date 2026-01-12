‘Today’: Savannah Guthrie Gives Silent Interview Following Vocal Chord Surgery (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Savannah Guthrie
Today

What To Know

  • Savannah Guthrie returned to Today following her vocal chord surgery, but her appearance was a silent one as she remains on vocal rest.
  • The anchor joked around with her colleagues as she took part in a silent interview, providing answers on a whiteboard.
  • Guthrie also shared what she’s been doing to pass her recovery time.

Today fans saw a different side of anchor Savannah Guthrie in the latest broadcast as she made a silent appearance following vocal surgery.

Guthrie had previously teased her surgery-induced hiatus back in December, warning viewers that she’d be off the air for a little while as she recovered. She has since teased her recovery process, but her appearance on the January 12 broadcast proved that even without being able to use her voice, she won’t be deterred from participating in the morning program.

Using a whiteboard during the “Morning Boost” segment with Jenna Bush Hager, Guthrie wrote to her co-hosts, “Hi! Miss You!” When they asked her how she was faring, Guthrie wrote, “good, boring quiet,” to which Carson Daly replied, “This feels like a Jimmy Fallon game show.”

Bush Hager jumped in to say, “I was telling them how I called you the other week for you not to answer so your voicemail would play, but you answered and just clapped over and over again like a seal.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

As Guthrie recovers, she revealed to her co-hosts that she’s been journaling, reading, and doing daily meditations, and even shared some watercolor paintings she’s done as she shared that she’s “trying to grow as a human.” Guthrie is slated to return to work in one week after she’s fulfilled her recovery time per the doctor’s orders.

She even shared a funny anecdote, writing, “The kids said, ‘Mom, even when you’re quiet, you’re still loud.'” As if to prove her kids’ point, Guthrie pulled out a second whiteboard as she joked, “We’re gonna need a bigger whiteboard.”

'Today's Savannah Guthrie Reveals She Can't Speak After Vocal Surgery
Related

'Today's Savannah Guthrie Reveals She Can't Speak After Vocal Surgery

Needless to say, the anchor is missed by her colleagues and fans, as Craig Melvin told her, “Can’t wait to get you back, SG.” Guthrie even got a shoutout from former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who was in the studio the same day. Stay tuned to see when Guthrie makes her return, and see her get silly with her co-anchors in the segment above.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC

Today key art
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin

Al Roker

Al Roker

Carson Daly

Carson Daly

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

News Show

1952–

Talk

News

Public affairs

Latest Headlines

More Today ›

Today

Savannah Guthrie




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jean Smart on Golden Globes Red Carpet
1
‘Hacks’ Star Jean Smart Shares Political Message on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Jeff Probst Survivor 50 Golden Globes ad
2
‘Survivor’ Live Finale Is Back! Jeff Probst Reveals Vote Results
Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser on 'Yellowstone'
3
First ‘Yellowstone’ Beth & Rip Spinoff Teaser Reveals Official Title
2026 Golden Globe Awards winners
4
All of the 2026 Golden Globe Winners
Stars on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
5
Golden Globes 2026 Arrivals: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet