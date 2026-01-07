‘Today’s Savannah Guthrie Reveals She Can’t Speak After Vocal Surgery

What To Know Savannah Guthrie is vocal rest after undergoing surgery for vocal nodules and a polyp.

Guthrie posted photos of the tools she’s using to communicate amid her recovery, as well as revealed how she’s keeping herself occupied.

Guthrie previously opened up about the procedure on NBC’s Today.

Not only is Savannah Guthrie taking a break from Today, but she’s also taking a break from speaking.

The NBC anchor is on vocal rest after undergoing surgery to remove vocal nodules and a polyp earlier this month. Guthrie gave fans a glimpse into her silent recovery in a series of Tuesday, January 6, Instagram Story posts, two of which featured the dry-erase board Sheinelle Jones gifted her.

“The kids have fully taken over the white board😂,” Guthrie wrote alongside a snap of the board, which featured a picture of the family’s house drawn by one of her kids. “But all for love❤️,” she added in a follow-up pic, which featured a drawing of a bouquet of flowers on the board. Alongside the flowers, her daughter, Vale, wrote, “Flowers for you. Get well soon! Vale.” (Guthrie shares her 11-year-old daughter, Vale, and 9-year-old son, Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

In addition to the dry-erase board, Guthrie revealed another surprising tool she’s using to communicate with her loved ones. “Hilarious and useful gift from friend – yes and no buttons,” she captioned a video of the buttons, which each make a different noise. “One guess which is getting used more.”

While recovering at home, Guthrie has been keeping herself occupied with a solo version of the game Mahjong. “I mean – silent for a week why not,” she wrote alongside a snap of the game in another Instagram Story post.

Earlier this week, Guthrie confirmed that she had undergone her surgery by taking a selfie with her dry-erase board. “See you soon! 💛,” she captioned the Monday, January 5, Instagram post. On the board, Guthrie wrote, “All good! Thanks for prayers and love!”

The December 19 episode of Today marked Guthrie’s last day before beginning her medical leave. “It’s not a big, big deal, but I am gonna have to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks,” she explained on the show.

Jones gifted Guthrie the dry-erase board, noting that she used the item while recovering from a similar surgery she underwent in 2020. Jones went on to tell Guthrie that her time off would grant her “permission to be still,” adding, “The house gets quiet. The kids are gonna want to help you out. This is what I had in my house, and now, my friend, I’m passing it to you.”

Guthrie said she was “really excited” about the procedure,” telling viewers, “This has been going on for years, honestly. … I used to be able to sing, and then I couldn’t sing anymore, and then I couldn’t speak anymore. So, who knows? The tour’s happening in 2026. Let’s go!”

