Bill Maher Makes Blunt Declaration About Climate Change & Private Jets

Bill Maher made a blunt declaration about climate change and private jets during a conversation with Tim Allen.

On the January 5 episode of the Real Time With Bill Maher host’s Club Random podcast, Maher, 69, sat down with the Home Improvement star, 72, to discuss sevearl topics. Private planes came up at one point toward the end of their conversation.

Although Maher said he considers himself an environmentalist and acknowledges there is an environmental crisis, he pointed out, “We have tried for 50 years to try the method of shaming people into doing what’s right. Plainly, that doesn’t work on Americans.”

“You know who said it best was The Terminator‘s [Arnold] Schwarzenegger,” Allen replied, bringing up the actor-turned-politician’s 2023 remarks.

“As long as they keep talking about global climate change, they are not gonna go anywhere. ‘Cause no one gives a s— about that,” Schwarzenegger told CBS News Sunday Morning. “So my thing is, let’s go and rephrase this and communicate differently about it and really tell people — we’re talking about pollution. Pollution creates climate change, and pollution kills.”

Allen explained, “The word ‘climate change’ is so broad, you go, ‘Oh, we can’t… Pollution? You can handle pollution.” He added, “What can I do about it? Use less plastic, I put solar on my house, anything I can do to lower my carbon footprint.”

In response, Maher bluntly pointed out, “Well, all that bulls*** that you did, Tim, didn’t add up to one-millionth of the trips you’ve taken on [private jets].”

Maher continued, “Using a cloth bag is not gonna fix it. And the plastic, by the way, that everyone separates, like 95% of it winds up where it was going to anyway: which is the ocean. So just don’t f*** with me. And then I showed a picture of every celebrity who claims to be a giant environmentalist.”

To conclude his thoughts on private jets and climate change, the stand-up comedian pointed out, “So as long as there’s 6,000 flights a day, me doing one more? I’m sorry, I’m not going to be on Greta [Thunberg]‘s sailboat, OK? Because I hear getting the s*** off that thing is a mess.”

