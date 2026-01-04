Bill Maher Makes Candid Admission About Rob Reiner’s Death

What To Know Bill Maher reflected on the shock and difficulty of processing Rob Reiner’s recent death.

Maher revealed that Reiner had struggled to secure funding for projects in recent years.

Rob Reiner was renowned for directing iconic films.

Bill Maher made a candid admission about Rob Reiner‘s death during a conversation with Full House star John Stamos.

On the December 29 episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, the Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, chatted with Stamos, 62, about a wide range of topics. The ER actor, at one point, noted that he just watched Maher’s September podcast episode in which Reiner was the guest. (Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed on December 14 in their Los Angeles home; their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.)

“It’s always so mind-bendingly weird,” Maher confessed of Reiner’s death. “It’s not the first time this has happened to me — or any of us, certainly, at my age — where you’re with somebody, and then they die. And you’re like, your mind, it’s hard to process. They were just here.”

“I knew him for a long time,” the stand-up comedian continued, noting that Reiner appeared several times on Real Time and had gone out to dinner together. “It’s hard to not have it come into your mind a few times, every day, even, after a few days of it because it’s just so shocking and horrible. This guy was such a presence. Just charisma. He just was who he was.”

That’s when Maher made another revelation about the legendary director.

“The discussions we had in recent years were about him not being about to get funding,” Maher told Stamos. “And he’s not the only director of a certain age who’s told me that. And I just was saying this town is very ageist and not very nice to people who have done amazing… I mean, he’s got a pretty iconic resume.”

During his career, Reiner was best known for films like This Is Spinal Tap (1984), When Harry Met Sally (1987), The Princess Bride (also 1987), Stand by Me (1992), and more.

