‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Bash ‘Worst Game Ever’ as Contestant Loses $14,000

The Price Is Right fans are fed up with a certain game. They called Time Is Money the “worst game ever” after a contestant lost almost $14,000.

Maya Schwartz, from Oak Park, California, won the fifth item up for bid on Thursday, January 8. She bid $2,500 on a five-night trip to San Antonio, Texas. The actual retail price was $4,091.

She then made her way to the stage to play Time Is Money. In the game contestants are shown five grocery items. They have to place them in three spots that all have different price ranges.

The game show contestant gets a first try, and if they get it right in 10 seconds on the first try, they win $20,000. However, if they get it wrong, they get more chances to try and switch the items, but the catch is, the money dwindles down the longer they take. The contestant wins how ever much money is on the screen when they get the answer correct.

She had to guess the prices for condensed milk, an organic protein bar, a box of Spanish rice, Frizz hair serum, and Irish butter with olive oil. Schwartz placed her items on the slots as host Drew Carey counted down the time. However, she wasted a few seconds by looking at the audience for advice. Schwartz wound up switching two items at the last minute.

“Last minute, switcharoo. Let’s find out if that hurts her or helps her,” Carey said.

Schwartz got it wrong on the first try, so she got to try again. On her third attempt, Schwartz looked out at the audience and continued to switch the items around.

“She just lost $5,000, $6,000,” Carey said. After deliberating with the audience, she still wasn’t right. Schwartz took two more attempts before the bell went off.

She won $6,360. Drew Carey high-fived her and screamed, “Yes!” The game show contestant jumped up and down. “That was fun to watch. That was great!” he said. “A lot of money.”

Schwartz spun a 95 on the wheel and advanced to the Showcase. She bid $30,100 on a trip to Vermont, hiking gear and camera, and a 2025 Hyundai Venue SEL. The actual retail price was $34,906, making her $3,806 off the price. However, she did not win as her opponent was only $86 off.

Despite Schwartz’s enthusiasm, fans called the game “the worst ever” because rarely does a contestant win $20,000. They also shared where Schwartz went wrong.

“One day, somebody will get it first try. One day. Maybe,” a Reddit user said.

“This is one of the worst games on TPIR,” another wrote.

“Is this the worst game? Congrats to Maya, tho’,” a fan said.

Fans said she went wrong by looking at the audience. “Don’t look at the audience! Use the item description time to figure out what you think goes where! And then make adjustments from there without looking at them!” one said.

“Cost herself at least an extra $5000 by staring at the audience,” another chimed in.

“And doing nothing while doing so. It amazes me how many people can’t think for themselves,” a fan replied.