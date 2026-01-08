‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Screams Wildly After Stunning Bonkers Win Shocked Drew Carey

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Stacy Erdman high-fiving Drew Carey on January 7, 2026
The Price Is Right/YouTube
A The Price Is Right contestant got Drew Carey‘s seal of approval after she won her prize on the first try. The host gave the energetic woman a high-five as the crowd roared, and she screamed wildly after a stunning win.

Stacy Erdman, from Hershey, Pennsylvania, won the third item up for bid on January 7. She bid $1,600 on an indoor bar cabinet with glasses and a decanter. The actual retail price was $1,709.

The game show contestant then came down to the stage, and Drew Carey asked her if she was nervous. “Yes, I’m very nervous,” she said, shaking.

“People get very nervous when they are here,” the host replied.

Erdman played Bonkers for a home office set, including a desk, a chair, a cabinet, a desktop computer, and a smartphone.

“You’re going to use all of this excess energy you have to play Bonkers. It comes in handy for this game,” Drew Carey said.

There were four numbers on the board. All Erdman had to do was place the paddle above or under the number in 30 seconds. This determined the price of the prize, and if the number shown was above or below it.

She then had to hit the button to see if she was correct. Erdman could do that as many times as she wanted in 30 seconds.

Erdman put the paddle below the seven, below the five, above the four, and below the six on the first turn. When she buzzed in, the bell chimed, indicating that she got it right.

“Yes!” Drew Carey shouted as Erdman freaked out.

The host held up his hand in a high-five as Erdman jumped up and down and high-fived him back. Carey revealed the price to be $5,380.

“I can’t believe it!” she said as she danced on stage.

Carey gave her another high-five and shouted, “Yes!” again. “That was great to watch!” he said.

Erdman spun a 70 during the Showcase Showdown. She advanced to the Showcase, where she bid on designer shoes, a dining room set, and a 2026 Honda HR-V LX.

The contestant bid $32,526, and the actual retail price was $40,329, which gave her a difference of $7,803. However, her opponent was only $1,800 off, so Erdman lost the Showcase.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

