‘Stranger Things’: Is ‘Conformity Gate’ Real? Fans Spiral Over Secret Episode Theory

Meaghan Darwish
David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

What To Know

  • Some Stranger Things fans believe a secret ninth episode will be released.
  • The theory is based on perceived inconsistencies and symbolic details in the series finale.
  • Netflix and the show’s official accounts have denied the existence of additional episodes.

Stranger Things‘ series finale may have aired already, but some fans aren’t convinced that was the true ending of Netflix’s megahit.

While no official announcements about additional episodes, beyond the forthcoming documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5which drops on January 12, there’s a running theory among some viewers known as “Conformity Gate” that a ninth episode could drop on January 7. But we’re not entirely sure it holds enough weight.

As with any series finale, there’s always bound to be some unsatisfied customers, and when you’re a show as big and as popular as Stranger Things, it’s going to be even more challenging to please all viewers. So, it would make sense that fans unhappy with the ending may try to justify or theorize that the ending isn’t the “true” end. Still, they make some compelling points, including highlighting discrepancies in a few of the finale’s plot points.

Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Netflix

The theory suggests that Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is under Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) spell, and the happy ending Hawkins has is merely a dream. Some details pointed out include everyone sitting in a pose similar to one Vecna has in the graduation scene. Meanwhile, Steve (Joe Keery) is a baseball coach, but the only time he’s been seen using a bat is when fighting monsters from the Upside Down.

Haircuts and glasses sported by characters also resemble those of Henry Creel’s Mr. Whatsit persona. Fans have also noted that the scars Mrs. Wheeler (Cara Buono) had disappeared in the final sequence. While these details could point to a bigger conspiracy at play, it feels like a mere consistency error, and a coincidence is most likely. But hey, stranger things have happened.

It appears that the show’s official accounts have tried to debunk this theory by posting a note to their social media bios, which states, “ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING.” In other words, that’s all the Duffers wrote, folks. 

Still, a recent appearance by Bower on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has raised further speculation by fans who “believe” in the theory, and this website titled Vecna Lives has a mysterious countdown that has raised suspicions. Will the fans who have subscribed to the theory be proven right? We’re not holding our breaths. Let us know your thoughts on this wild theory in the comments section.

Stranger Things, Streaming Now, Netflix

Stranger Things key art

Netflix

Series

2016–2025

TV14

Drama

Science fiction

Horror

Thriller

