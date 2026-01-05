Are you still struggling to say goodbye to Stranger Things following the series finale? Fret not, because Netflix is delivering an extra special presentation with its upcoming documentary, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, which chronicles the events surrounding the making of the show’s fifth and final season that wrapped just ahead of 2026.

So, when and where can you catch the documentary, which is slated to stream exclusively on Netflix? Below, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know details, including unveiling the trailer and additional details. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know if you plan to tune into the documentary in the comments section.

When will One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 premiere?

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 is slated to drop on Monday, January 12, a little less than two weeks after the series finale dropped on Netflix.

Does One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 have a trailer?

Yes, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 has a trailer, which teases the emotional journey the stars, such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and many more, alongside creators Matt and Ross Duffer, take as they prepare the finale episode in never-before-seen moments. Check it out below:

What is One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 about?

One Last Adventure follows the Stranger Things crew as they wrap up the 10-year journey of putting the series together for fans through Netflix. The TV event offers the cast, creators, and crew a chance to say goodbye to the project and its fans as they prepare for their next chapters. Martina Radwan serves as the director of the documentary and shared with Netflix’s Tudum, “I’m endlessly grateful to the Duffer Brothers for trusting me with a front-row seat to this incredible journey. Spending a full year on set with them was a true privilege — and an absolute thrill. Being able to get close and watching them bring this beloved show to life in real time was pure joy.”

“I only wish I could travel back in time and document Seasons 1 through 4,” Radwan added. “From the cast to their long-time collaborators, everyone welcomed me with remarkable generosity, openly sharing their personal and collective experiences from a decade of creative filmmaking. The Duffers always push boundaries and inspire everyone to be better, including myself. Their process and the show represents everything I love about filmmaking.”

Meanwhile, the Duffers shared in a joint statement, “Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers — but Hollywood felt impossibly far away. Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings — on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made. We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that’s the dream.”

“With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared,” the Duffers continued. “We wanted to bring it back. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 — beautifully captured and directed by Martina Radwan —is our attempt to do just that. If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you.”

Who made One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5?

Martina Radwan serves as the documentary’s director, with Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, and Kent Kubena all serving as producers. One Last Adventure is helmed by the production company MakeMake.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Thinges 5, Premieres Monday, January 12, Netflix