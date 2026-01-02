‘Stranger Things’: Duffer Brothers Tease Spinoff Will Unravel Season 5 Mystery

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Maksim Blatt as Henry Creel in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Spoiler Alert
Netflix

Stranger Things: The Final Chapter

Special Issue

$14.99
Buy Now

What To Know

  • Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer tease how the upcoming spinoff will address a Season 5 mystery.
  • Learn more about the project with no crossover characters.
  • The show will answer a lingering question about the mystery rock Henry Creel touched as a child.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Stranger Things Series Finale.]

Stranger Things may have come to an end, but the Duffers aren’t done dabbling in the world they created, as a spinoff series is already in the works.

While it was previously reported in 2025 that the spinoff would focus on an entirely new set of characters, brothers Matt and Ross are teasing that the new show will delve deeper into a mystery presented in Season 5’s finale. In an interview with Variety, the creatives addressed the evil of the Mindflayer and its connection to the rock uncovered by Henry Creel (Maksim Blatt) in a desert mine shaft.

The rock was seemingly responsible for transforming the boy into something superpowered and ultimately, into the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but fans will have to wait until the spinoff to get more answers about its origin.

“I do want to explain, just because people’s expectations go in certain directions: The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it,” Matt Duffer promised, and added, “But it’s a completely different mythology. So it’s not a deep exploration of the Mindflayer or anything like that. It’s very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining.”

Jamie Campbell Bower in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Netflix

And it seems that fans are closer to getting answers than not, as Ross Duffer revealed they were getting back to work on the new series as soon as Monday, January 5. “We’re going to start working on it again on Monday. We’ve been working on it on and off. We’ll take a few days off,” Russ said.

Matt explained their excitement around the project as he shared, “You don’t understand. My favorite part of the show is working on it. It’s not releasing it — that’s just stressful, no matter how it goes when you release it. It’s maybe my least favorite part of the process. I like the creative part. I like making it. So, we’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology.”

7 'Stranger Things' Questions Fans Still Want Answered After the Finale
Related

7 'Stranger Things' Questions Fans Still Want Answered After the Finale

In other words, don’t expect any crossover or familiar characters to pop up. Still, the promise of some answers surrounding this mystery rock is sure to excite eager fans. Let us know your thoughts about the revelation from the Duffers in the comments section, and let us know what you hope to see answered in the spinoff.

Stranger Things, Streaming Now, Netflix

Stranger Things key art

Get Inside the Upside Down

Get absolutely everything about Stranger Things in your inbox!

Netflix

Series

2016–2025

TV14

Drama

Science fiction

Horror

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Stranger Things ›

Stranger Things

Matt Duffer

Ross Duffer




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin and Ben Napier, 'Home Town' Season 10 promo photo, HGTV, 2026.
1
HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Open Up About Unexpected Baby Bombshell and Family Dramas
Eric Winter as Tim, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Finale
2
‘The Rookie’ Boss Promises ‘Cathartic’ Season 8 Premiere for Chenford
'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2026 preview
3
New R.J. Forrester, Deacon-Taylor Heats Up & More on ‘B&B’ in 2026
4
Midseason 2026 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere & Return Dates
Greg Rikaart, Al Calderon, Peter Porte - 'Days of our Lives'
5
Dimitri Returns to ‘Days’! Peter Porte Breaks Down His Fight to Get Leo Back