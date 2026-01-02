What To Know Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer tease how the upcoming spinoff will address a Season 5 mystery.

Learn more about the project with no crossover characters.

The show will answer a lingering question about the mystery rock Henry Creel touched as a child.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Stranger Things Series Finale.]

Stranger Things may have come to an end, but the Duffers aren’t done dabbling in the world they created, as a spinoff series is already in the works.

While it was previously reported in 2025 that the spinoff would focus on an entirely new set of characters, brothers Matt and Ross are teasing that the new show will delve deeper into a mystery presented in Season 5’s finale. In an interview with Variety, the creatives addressed the evil of the Mindflayer and its connection to the rock uncovered by Henry Creel (Maksim Blatt) in a desert mine shaft.

The rock was seemingly responsible for transforming the boy into something superpowered and ultimately, into the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but fans will have to wait until the spinoff to get more answers about its origin.

“I do want to explain, just because people’s expectations go in certain directions: The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it,” Matt Duffer promised, and added, “But it’s a completely different mythology. So it’s not a deep exploration of the Mindflayer or anything like that. It’s very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining.”

And it seems that fans are closer to getting answers than not, as Ross Duffer revealed they were getting back to work on the new series as soon as Monday, January 5. “We’re going to start working on it again on Monday. We’ve been working on it on and off. We’ll take a few days off,” Russ said.

Matt explained their excitement around the project as he shared, “You don’t understand. My favorite part of the show is working on it. It’s not releasing it — that’s just stressful, no matter how it goes when you release it. It’s maybe my least favorite part of the process. I like the creative part. I like making it. So, we’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology.”

In other words, don’t expect any crossover or familiar characters to pop up. Still, the promise of some answers surrounding this mystery rock is sure to excite eager fans. Let us know your thoughts about the revelation from the Duffers in the comments section, and let us know what you hope to see answered in the spinoff.

Stranger Things, Streaming Now, Netflix