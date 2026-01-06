Jimmy Kimmel Takes Same ‘Cognitive Exam’ as Trump – See How He Did

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel took the same cognitive exam that President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about acing, to assess its difficulty and transparency.

Kimmel completed the test on air, achieving a perfect score, and humorously questioned whether this qualified him to be president.

Trump has frequently referenced his cognitive test results to criticize political opponents and reporters, claiming the exam is challenging.

After Donald Trump once again bragged about how he “aced” a cognitive examination over the weekend, Jimmy Kimmel decided it was time to see what this test was all about by taking it himself.

During Monday’s (January 5) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host showed the President’s January 2 Truth Social post, in which Trump wrote, “The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” for the third straight time, my cognitive examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.”

“Or asked to take,” Kimmel quipped. “These cognitive exams, they’re about as difficult as the maze on the back of the box of Cap’N Crunch.”

The comedian then told his audience, “In the interest of fairness, and also to get a sense of what he keeps babbling about, we got in touch with a doctor who gives this test regularly, these cognitive exams. And I asked her to administer one to me.”

Before showing footage of his test, Kimmel noted that he didn’t see the questions ahead of time and he’d be willing “to release the full unedited version if necessary.”

“With that said, let’s find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is,” he continued. “And how my brain stacks up against our stable genius President’s.”

Kimmel then played a four-minute video of himself taking the cognitive exam, which included questions such as recalling a list of words, identifying drawings of animals, drawing a cube, and reciting as many words beginning with “F” as possible.

“I wonder what words Trump came up with beginning with F,” the comedian pondered. “Finances… french fries… fat.”

After the medical professional tallied Kimmel’s points, she revealed he got a “perfect score.”

“So I can be president?” Kimmel joked.

Trump has spent the past year bragging about his cognitive test results. In October, while speaking to the press aboard Air Force One, he slammed Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett, claiming they wouldn’t be able to pass the exams.

“They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person… AOC’s low IQ. You give her an IQ test… have her pass, like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” Trump said at the time. “Those are very hard, they’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests.”

He made similar comments in November when he insulted two female reporters aboard Air Force One after he was asked about the specifics of an MRI scan he underwent in October.

“It was just an MRI. It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it,” the President told CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang. “I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

You can watch the segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.