CNN, MS NOW & Fox News Ratings Shocker: Which Network Had Huge Fall?

What To Know The primetime and total day ratings for basic cable news networks during the week of March 2 were revealed.

Fox News won the week, but saw the largest decrease in both total viewers and the key demo compared to the previous week.

It was also the only network to see a decline in primetime and total day ratings compared to the same week in 2025.

During the week of March 2, Fox News won big in the ratings against competitors CNN and MS NOW, but still saw a massive decline in both total viewers and the key Adults 25-54 demo.

The network averaged 3.113 million total viewers and 362,000 in the key demo during primetime, a major decrease (21% in total viewers and 25% in the 25-54 demo) from the week beginning February 23. For total day viewing, Fox News saw an average of 2.042 million viewers and 220,000 in the key demo, which was a 10% and 15% decrease, respectively from the prior week.

These numbers put Fox News in the No. 1 spot for total primetime viewership and total day viewership among all basic cable networks. The network finished in second place in key demo viewership for both primetime and total day. Still, of all the basic cable networks, Fox News saw the largest drop in week-to-week numbers.

Compared to the same time period one year ago, Fox News was down 21% in total viewers and 34% in the key demo during primetime. For total day, the network saw a 3% decline in total viewers and 21% decrease in the demo compared to the same week one year ago, making it the only basic cable news network to see year-to-year declines.

MS NOW finished in second place in total primetime viewers and six place in the demo, averaging 1.354 million total viewers and 160,000 in the key demo during primetime. This was a 5% decrease in total viewers and 4% decrease in the demo compared to the week of February 23. MS Now’s total day numbers averaged 796,000 in total viewers and 91,000 in the key demo, down 6% and 4%, respectively, from the week prior. This put the network at No. 2 in total day viewers and No. 6 in total day demo viewers for the week.

These numbers put MS NOW at a 15% increase in primetime total viewers and 43% increase in primetime key demo viewers compared to the same week in 2025. The network also saw a year-to-year 23% increase in total viewers and 47% increase in the key demo for total day viewing.

Finally, CNN averaged 1.046 million total primetime viewers and 220,000 in the Adults demo, a 4% and 8% decrease from the previous week, respectively. For primetime viewing, the network finished in fourth place for total viewers and fourth in the key demo.

CNN’s total day average was 724,000 total viewers and 135,000 viewers in the key demo, a 1% week-to-week decrease in both categories. This put CNN in third place for total day viewers and third place in the demo against the other basic cable networks.

CNN’s primetime numbers were a 46% increase in total viewers and 32% increase in the key demo compared to the same week last year. For total day, the network saw an increase of 54% in total viewers and 55% in the key demo