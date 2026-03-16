What To Know Evening news ratings for the week of March 2 have been revealed.

ABC dominated the week, followed by NBC, then CBS, which entered its third month with Tony Dokoupil anchoring.

CBS Evening News‘ ratings saw a major decline compared to the same week in 2025.

Another week of ratings is in for CBS, ABC, and NBC’s evening news programs. For the week of March 2, ABC came out on top, followed by NBC, then CBS. All three networks showed improvement in the key 25-54 demo from the prior week, while ABC and NBC also gained in total viewers. CBS was the only network to decline in total viewers compared to the week of February 23.

ABC World News Tonight, anchored by David Muir, averaged 8.901 million total viewers and 1.104 million adults in the key 25-54 demo. This was a 3% and 7% increase, respectively, from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2025, the program was up 13% in total viewers and 4% in the key Adults demo.

Meanwhile, Tom Llamas‘ NBC Nightly News had an average of 6.898 million total viewers and 1.054 million in the key demo, an increase of 2% and 7%, respectively, compared to the previous week. The network also saw an 8% increase in total viewers and 11% increase in the demo compared to the same week in 2025.

Finally, the first week of CBS Evening News‘ third month with Tony Dokoupil anchoring averaged 4.117 million total viewers and 507,000 in the 25-54 demo. For CBS, this was a 1% decrease in total viewers and 1% increase in the demo from the previous week. It was also a major decline from the same week in 2025, dropping 6% in total viewers and 19% in the key demo, making CBS the only network to see a decrease in the year-to-year comparison.

Dokoupil previously co-anchored CBS Mornings from 2019 to 2025. Amid major programming changes at CBS News when Bari Weiss became editor-in-chief last year, he moved over to CBS Evening News, replacing John Dickerson and Maurice DuBuois. Dokoupil began his tenure as the network’s evening news host in January, but CBS continues to trail in the ratings compared to its major network competitors.

CBS Evening News, Weekdays, 6:30/5:30c, CBS

ABC World News Tonight, Weekdays, 6:30/5:30c, ABC

NBC Nightly News, Weekdays, 6:30/5:30c, NBC