Trump Insults CBS News, More Female Reporters Aboard Air Force One After MRI Questions

What To Know President Trump faced questions from reporters aboard Air Force One about an MRI scan he underwent in October, repeatedly insisting the results were “perfect.”

During the exchange, Trump insulted two female reporters, including NewsNation’s Libby Dean and CBS News’ Weijia Jiang.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said the MRI was part of a routine check-up and that Trump remains in “exceptional physical health.”

The tension aboard Air Force One was sky high again on Sunday night (November 30) as President Donald Trump headed back to work after his long Thanksgiving break and faced questions about an MRI scan he underwent in October.

Taking questions from reporters, Trump was asked for specifics about his MRI, including the results and the specific part of the body the scan focused on. This came after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whom the President called “seriously retarded” last week, demanded that Trump release the MRI results.

“They were perfect, like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect,” Trump said of his scan results.

He then turned his attention to NewsNation’s Libby Dean, saying, “Do you want to have it released, NewsNation? Failing, failing NewsNation. NewsNation is doing lousy, by the way.”

Reporter: Governor Walz called for the release of your MRI results Trump: They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect. If you want to have it released, I’ll release it. Reporter: Can you tell us what they were looking at? Trump: For what?… pic.twitter.com/gnEeGzJeyZ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025

CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang then asked, “Can you tell us what they were looking at… what part of the body was the MRI looking at?”

“I have no idea,” Trump responded. “It was just an MRI. It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it.”

He then jabbed his finger towards Jiang and said, “I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

The President abruptly ended the questions, telling the reporters, “Goodbye, everybody,” before pointing at Dean and saying, “You too.”

Trump’s remarks come just weeks after he drew backlash for telling Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, “Quiet, piggy,” after she asked him a follow-up question about the Epstein files.

As for the MRI, the President previously revealed he underwent the scan at the Walter Reed Medical Center on October 10. “I got an MRI. It was perfect,” he told reporters on Air Force One on October 27. “We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect.”

Similar to Sunday’s Q&A session, Trump turned to the cognitive test he took in April. While boasting of his results, he dared “low-IQ” Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett to take the test.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt assured people that the MRI scan was merely part of the President’s routine check-up, claiming that Trump was in “exceptional physical health.”