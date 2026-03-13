Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump for ‘Gaslighting’ Americans Over Gas Prices

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for attempting to portray rising gas prices as beneficial to Americans.

Kimmel mocked Trump’s recent social media post about oil profits and highlighted the president’s broken promises.

The host also questioned the disappearance of Trump’s promised health care plan.

Jimmy Kimmel called Donald Trump the “stupidest president of all time” for trying to convince American citizens that rising gas prices are actually a good thing.

On Thursday’s (March 12) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host said “gas prices have gone up every day for the past 11 days” amid Trump’s war with Iran. “But our president, Excon Mobile, says there’s nothing to worry about!”

Kimmel then read out one of Trump’s recent Truth Social posts, in which the president wrote, “The United States is the largest oil producer in the world by far. So when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. But, of far greater interest and importance to me as president, is stoping [sic] an evil empire, Iran, from having nuclear weapons.'”

“That’s right, he’s stoping the evil empire, he really is the stopingest president of all time,” Kimmel quipped, mocking Trump’s spelling mistake.

“And this idea that he says when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. Maybe you and your buddies do, but we don’t make a lot of money,” he continued. “We just pay more for gas when oil prices go up. He must think we’re as dumb as he is. The man who campaigned on the promise he would get gas prices under $2 a gallon is now trying to convince us that higher prices are better.”

He added, “You know, you hear the term gaslighting a lot, but rarely when it comes to actual gas. This is a gem.”

Kimmel went on to highlight a CNN Health report that said millions of Americans are skipping meals or cutting back on utilities, like heat, to afford health care.

“Which makes me wonder what happened to that health care plan Trump announced two months ago,” he stated. “Remember the great health care plan he announced? That disappeared right along with our invasion of Greenland. They just went away.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.