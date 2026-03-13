Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump for ‘Gaslighting’ Americans Over Gas Prices

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube

What To Know

  • Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for attempting to portray rising gas prices as beneficial to Americans.
  • Kimmel mocked Trump’s recent social media post about oil profits and highlighted the president’s broken promises.
  • The host also questioned the disappearance of Trump’s promised health care plan.

Jimmy Kimmel called Donald Trump the “stupidest president of all time” for trying to convince American citizens that rising gas prices are actually a good thing.

On Thursday’s (March 12) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host said “gas prices have gone up every day for the past 11 days” amid Trump’s war with Iran. “But our president, Excon Mobile, says there’s nothing to worry about!”

Kimmel then read out one of Trump’s recent Truth Social posts, in which the president wrote, “The United States is the largest oil producer in the world by far. So when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. But, of far greater interest and importance to me as president, is stoping [sic] an evil empire, Iran, from having nuclear weapons.'”

“That’s right, he’s stoping the evil empire, he really is the stopingest president of all time,” Kimmel quipped, mocking Trump’s spelling mistake.

“And this idea that he says when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. Maybe you and your buddies do, but we don’t make a lot of money,” he continued. “We just pay more for gas when oil prices go up. He must think we’re as dumb as he is. The man who campaigned on the promise he would get gas prices under $2 a gallon is now trying to convince us that higher prices are better.”

Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Finally Watched 'Melania' Documentary: Here's What He Thought of It
Related

Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Finally Watched 'Melania' Documentary: Here's What He Thought of It

He added, “You know, you hear the term gaslighting a lot, but rarely when it comes to actual gas. This is a gem.”

Kimmel went on to highlight a CNN Health report that said millions of Americans are skipping meals or cutting back on utilities, like heat, to afford health care.

“Which makes me wonder what happened to that health care plan Trump announced two months ago,” he stated. “Remember the great health care plan he announced? That disappeared right along with our invasion of Greenland. They just went away.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! key art
Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Talk Show

2003–

TV14

Talk

Comedy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Jimmy Kimmel Live! ›

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
THE ROOKIE - “Grand Theft Aircraft” - Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south. Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up. Meanwhile, the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.
1
‘The Rookie’ Boss Previews Lucy’s Rocky Return to Work After Latest Trauma
Kate Mansi
2
‘General Hospital’ Star Kate Mansi Shares Health Update After Life-Saving Surgery by Stepdad
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
3
Harrison Ford Makes Blunt Sex Confession That Elicits Big Reaction
Megyn Kelly and Nancy Guthrie
4
Nancy Guthrie Bedroom Video May Have Helped Kidnapper, Says Megyn Kelly
Oliver Stark as Buck and Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 13
5
‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases How Buck & Eddie Will Move Forward After Traumatic Road Trip