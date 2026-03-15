What To Know Conan O’Brien had a lot of jokes to start the 2026 Oscars off with, but he closed on a touching note.

The comedian took a moment of seriousness to speak out to the whole war-torn world about the relevance of Hollywood in this moment.

Conan O’Brien returned as emcee of the 2026 Oscars on Sunday (March 15) and delivered a ton of jokes in his eventful opening. He channeled Gladys from Weapons to march through a menagerie of the Best Picture nominee scenes, he bailed Timothée Chalamet out of his ballet-opera diss situation with some gentle humor, he put a multitude of Michael B. Jordan‘s in as seat fillers, he got Leonardo DiCaprio to do a live meme, and made a Trump-Epstein joke that had the whole audience groaning. His most poignant moment of the monologue, though, was when he hit a more serious note and issued a touching political statement.

“Tonight is an international event. If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frustrating times. It’s at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant. Check it out: 31 countries across six continents are represented this evening, and every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something beautiful. We pay tribute tonight not just to film, but to the ideal global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today: optimism. So let us please celebrate,” O’Brien said after the spirited, 15-minute intro.

O’Brien, who hosted the Oscars in 2025 as well, took the stage alongside a slew of children cosplaying as the Weapons kids and started things out on a funnier note. “Last year, when I hosted, Los Angeles was on fire, but this year, everything’s going great,” he joked. “Security is extremely tight tonight. Just gonna mention that. I’m told there’s concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.” At that, the camera panned to Chalamet, who laughed at the dig over his big gaffe.

He also ribbed on Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos by saying it was his first time in a theater and joked that Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne, who shared the screen with him in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, showed remarkable restraint by not crushing on her costar, him.

The joke that got the most audible reaction from the celebrity crowd, though, was his take on the Jeffrey Epstein files scandals. “It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles,'” O’Brien said.