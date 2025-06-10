Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Gets Candid About Mom on 10th Anniversary of Her Death

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is feeling reflective on the 10th anniversary of her mother’s death, noting how her own daughter, Aurora, marks a “new beginning” and a “chance to break every cycle.”

The Life After Lockup star took to Instagram on Monday (June 9), where she shared a photo taken one year ago, showing her and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, holding up a sonogram of their daughter after seeing her for the first time on the ultrasound.

“ONE day, TWO meanings. One year ago, we saw Aurora for the first time in this sonogram and my heart has never been the same. She is my light, my joy, my greatest blessing,” Blanchard wrote. “But today also marks 10 years since the death of my mother a woman known not for love, but for the abuse she inflicted on me. That pain shaped my life in ways that led to tragic choices, consequences, and years we BOTH can never get back.”

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick. On June 9, 2015, Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder. The Lifetime reality star served seven years behind bars before being released in December 2023.

“I won’t pretend [Dee Dee] was a good person. And I won’t pretend I’ve been perfect either. But Aurora… she represents a new beginning,” Blanchard continued in her latest post. “A chance to break every cycle. A chance to raise someone with love, truth, and freedom. A chance to give her a life better than what I had and better than my past choices.”

She concluded, “I may carry the past, but she carries my future. And I pray that who she becomes will be greater than who I was, and greater than the woman who came before me.”

Blanchard and Urker welcomed baby Aurora on December 28, 2024, which was documented in the second season of Life After Lockup. In an episode that aired on Monday, May 12, an emotional Blanchard struggled with the idea of one day having to tell her daughter what she had done.

“I’m sorry, I just, I’m putting all of this effort in. And I have been hit with the question, ‘How are you going to tell your daughter about what you did?’” a tearful Blanchard told the cameras. “And I just want to know that she’s going to love me and forgive me for what I did in my past. I just don’t want that to cloud her mind and her end up hating me.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2, Mondays, 9/8c, Lifetime