Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Explains Why She Always Wears Wigs

What To Know Gypsy-Rose Blanchard explained she wears wigs because bleaching damaged her hair, leading her to cut it short.

Since her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard has undergone a personal and physical transformation, including changes to her hair and appearance.

Blanchard rekindled her relationship with Ken Urker after separating from Ryan Anderson, and the couple welcomed a baby girl named Aurora in December 2024.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has revealed why she always wears wigs at the age of 34, explaining that she had to cut her hair short because two years of bleaching destroyed it.

In her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 26), the Lifetime reality star shared a photo of herself with short hair and a headband, with the caption “Why do you wear wigs?” above the image.

“This is my real natural hair. I had to cut it really short because nearly two years of bleaching completely fried it,” she wrote at the bottom of the post. “I don’t feel comfortable with short hair, so I normally wear a high-quality wig while my real hair grows back healthy.”

She added, “I’m giving my hair a fresh start so it can grow long again.”

Blanchard has significantly changed her look since her release from prison in December 2023, where she was serving a 10-year sentence for her part in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Back in May, Blanchard shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, on a sofa together. In the pic, Blanchard was sporting long, curly blond hair, a halter-neck black leather top, denim shorts, necklaces, and a pair of white cowboy boots.

A year earlier, Blanchard first showed off her change to blond hair alongside her cosmetically altered nose. “I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently, and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People at the time.

Blanchard and Urker rekindled their romance last year after the former split from her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson. She and Urker went on to welcome a baby girl, Aurora, in December 2024.

Speaking to People last month, Blanchard discussed her separation from Anderson and her reunion with Urker, noting that it wasn’t premeditated.

“It’s not like we had talked about, ‘Well, if you leave Ryan, then we could be together,’” she stated. “It wasn’t like that. It was more of, ‘I have this pull in my heart for you. I wanna know for sure what could’ve been.’ I didn’t even know if it would last, but I felt that strongly.”