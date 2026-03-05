‘The Pitt’ Aftershow: Shawn Hatosy Details Directing Starting to See ‘Cracks in Robby’ (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

As The Pitt nears the end of the Fourth of July shift — it’s 3:00 p.m. in the Thursday, March 5, episode — it’s getting closer to Robby’s (Noah Wyle) sabbatical, and so, as Shawn Hatosy, who directed this hour, tells us, it’s “the beginning of his goodbye parade.” And because of that, we’re beginning to see even more reason to be worried about him.

Elsewhere in the episode, it’s time for King’s (Taylor Dearden) deposition regarding the kid with measles from Season 1, just as a patient close to her arrives at PTMC. Plus, the staff, in the final moments, learn of an incident that could mean multiple patients heading their way. Shawn Hatosy, Supriya Ganesh, and Laëtitia Hollard break down the key moments of the “3:00 P.M.” hour of the Fourth of July shift for the latest Post-Op: The Pitt AftershowWarning: Spoilers for The Pitt Season 2 Episode 9 ahead!

When Abbot’s heading out before he has to be back for his night shift, he and Robby say goodbye, in case they don’t see each other again. Abbot remarks that he can’t remember the last time that Robby took three days off in a row. (He’s said he’s going to be gone for three months.) Robby insists he’s taken a vacation before but can’t say when when pressed. “It’s going to be a lot of time to self-reflect,” Abbot notes, checking, “Sure you can handle that?” Robby doesn’t really answer. “Just make sure you come back, and if it gets dark, you call me,” Abbot says, making sure he’s listening.

Noah Wyle, Shawn Hatosy — 'The Pitt' Season 2 Episode 9

Warrick Page/HBO Max

“So much of directing with Noah when he’s involved is really just following his instincts because nobody understands the show, nobody understands the character in the scenes more than Noah,” Hatosy tells TV Insider of that scene in the video aftershow interview above. “So, I relied heavily on what he brought to it. We did talk about that being the beginning of his goodbye parade, so there was a little bit of a discussion about how to sort of highlight that, and I think obviously his emotion was heightened there, but also the reaction that Abbot gives as he’s walking away.”

That conversation leads directly into the next one, during which Robby talks to Whitaker (Gerran Howell) about the time he’s spending with the widow of the burn victim in Season 1 then asks him to housesit for him while he’s gone. Most notably, Robby ends that conversation by telling Whitaker that if he doesn’t come back, he has a bachelor pad.

“It’s the beginning of us, the audience seeing cracks in Robby,” notes Hatosy. “It’s the first time he reveals that he might not be coming back, and it’s almost, I don’t want to say unhinged, but his energy is a little off there. It’s the beginning of what we’re going to see unfold as we get to the end of Season 2.”

'The Pitt' Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, More Details
Related

'The Pitt' Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, More Details

That specific line, about him saying he might not come back, was one they discussed “a lot,” the Emmy winner and director shares. “Is this a joke? Is this a moment of saying something that you shouldn’t have said? It was a real chance to sort of, with Noah, kind of give ourselves options, and I really enjoyed that day.”

Elsewhere in the episode, King’s about to go to her deposition when her sister, Becca (Tal Anderson), comes in. She chooses Langdon (Patrick Ball) to step in for her, and he’s great with Becca — who tells him that her sister says a lot of nice things about him. Plus, when Santos (Isa Briones) checks in with Garcia (Alexandra Metz) to see if she still needs a raincheck for that night, the surgeon reminds her that they’re just keeping it casual. (Aww, poor Santos.) Then, the episode ends with a news report of a slide collapse at the water park. There’s already at least one fatality and multiple injuries. With Westside closed, PTMC knows they’re all heading their way.

Watch the full Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow above for more from Shawn Hatosy, Supriya Ganesh, and Laëtitia Hollard breaking down Season 2 Episode 9 — including about Abbot doing nude yoga at sunrise.

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max

The Pitt key art
Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle

Tracy Ifeachor

Tracy Ifeachor

Fiona Dourif

Fiona Dourif

Taylor Dearden

Taylor Dearden

Isa Briones

Isa Briones

Gerran Howell

Gerran Howell

Shabana Azeez

Shabana Azeez

Brandon Mendez Homer

Patrick Ball

Patrick Ball

Katherine LaNasa

Katherine LaNasa

Supriya Ganesh

Supriya Ganesh

Amielynn Abellera

Amielynn Abellera

Kristin Villanueva

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Full Cast & Crew

HBO Max

Series

2025–

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Pitt ›

The Pitt

Fiona Dourif

Katherine LaNasa

Laetitia Hollard

Noah Wyle

Shawn Hatosy

Supriya Ganesh




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tom Llamas, Tony Dokoupil, and David Muir
1
‘CBS Evening News’ Tony Dokoupil Ratings Show Dramatic Swing
Nathan Dean Parsons - 'General Hospital'
2
Nathan Dean Sets ‘General Hospital’ Return as Luke’s Son Ethan After 6 Years
Noah Wyle as Robby, Gerran Howell as Whitaker — 'The Pitt' Season 2 Episode 9
3
Robby Asks Whitaker for Favor in ‘The Pitt’ Sneak Peek
Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
4
One Chicago Bosses Break Down ‘Reckoning’ Crossover
Nate Burleson, Hoda Kotb, and Robin Roberts
5
‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Latest Ratings: It’s Bad News for One Show